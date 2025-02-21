Draft Guru Floats Three 'Joker' Weapons as Broncos Fits on Day 2
The Denver Broncos enter the 2025 offseason in search of weaponry to complement the team’s superb offensive line and emerging franchise quarterback in Bo Nix. Outside of wide receiver Courtland Sutton and a cast of young but relatively unknown receivers in Marvin Mims Jr., Devaughn Vele, and Troy Franklin, the Broncos could go any which way in adding offensive skill players this offseason to help the team’s ability to put up points.
Following multiple interviews with head coach Sean Payton, both in the end-of-season press conference and a podcast interview ahead of the Super Bowl, Broncos Country isn’t simply interested in a weapon but is infatuated with finding a “joker" weapon. To paraphrase Payton, a joker is a mismatch weapon at either the running back or tight end position who's an exceptional pass-game player.
The Broncos certainly could add a player to fill that role with the 20th overall selection in the NFL draft. Tight ends Tyler Warren from Penn State, Colston Loveland from Michigan, and Elijah Arroyo from Miami could be unique weapons who could be drafted around the Broncos’ 20th overall pick.
There are also three running backs who vary from complete backs who can check some “joker” boxes, such as Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty or North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton. More specifically, helping the passing game and rising into the first-round conversation at running back is also Ohio State’s TreyVeon Henderson.
The Broncos very well could walk away with a running back or tight end who could scratch that joker “itch” at No. 20 overall, but there are options outside of their first-round pick in play as well. In the pre-Combine press conference with NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, the draft guru was asked about non-Day 1 options who could be mismatch weapons for Sean Payton.
Jeremiah submitted three options for Denver: Texas running back Jaydon Blue, Central Florida running back RJ Harvey, and Bowling Green tight end/H-back Harold Fannin Jr.
“Jayden Blue in the pass game out of Texas. Like, he’s a legit 4.3 (40 yard dash) guy. And they used him in a bunch of different ways in the pass game. Angle routes, he can snap guys off, he can run up the seam. Even just get him the ball in the flat with his speed, he’s a weapon. I don’t think you have to take him in the second," Jeremiah said. "I think you could get him in the third round but that was one when I was thinking about how they would use the guy. That was one that definitely popped in my head at that position. RJ Harvey is another one out of Central Florida. He’s compact, he’s under 5-foot-8 and 207 pounds. This guy’s like a mix of Devonta Freeman and Tarik Cohen. He’s that type of fast, low to the ground, shifty—is just going to be a nightmare. They use him on wheel routes, they get him the ball in the pass game as well.”
According to Jeremiah, the Broncos could target those backs after Round 2. Missing from his assessment are other noteworthy running backs who could also fill in as a joker for Denver beyond the first round, including Syracuse’s LeQuint Allen, Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo, Southern Methodist’s Brashard Smith, and Southern California’s Jo'quavious Marks.
While the tight end class in the 2025 draft is also deep, it isn’t necessarily as flush with joker options in comparison to the litany of options at running back. Jeremiah really likes the option of Fannin as a potential mismatch pass-catcher in Round 2.
“He’s a little bit undersized at just over 6-foot-3 and just under 240 pounds. He’s just got a real knack for it, a real feel for it, creates separation. He kind of reminds me of—it's of sacrilegious to say it because he’s now going into the Hall of Fame—he’s like a mini Antonio Gates just with his movement, just kind of how he moves around. It’s a unique movement style that he has. You’re questioning 'How fast is this guy?' And you watch Penn State and Texas A&M, and he’s just kind of running away from everyone and creating a bunch of big plays... He’s definitely a fun mismatch guy.”
Fannin is a unique player because while he is explosive in his movements linearly, he is rather stiff when transitioning as a route runner. Also, while he does attempt to block aggressively, he profiles better as a fullback/h-back type who can flex out into the slot, given his size, like a Kyle Juczyk or a Jonnu Smith type of player. Despite his impressive statistical output in college, Fannin will need to test well at the NFL Combine and his pro day and won’t likely be a fit for every team in the league.
Outside of the top tight ends listed earlier and Fannin, some other potential joker options at tight end include Clemson’s Jake Brinningstool, Syracuse’s Oronde Gadsden II, and Utah’s Brant Kuithe. Furthermore, don't sleep on prospects who played wide receiver in college who could transition into more of a “big slot” role that could also fulfill some joker-like demands as well.
Payton seems to be enamored with finding a joker, and because of that, Broncos Country and draft media have followed suit. Undoubtedly, the Broncos will add playmakers this offseason and find someone who can better fulfill that role, but as Jeremiah pointed out, there are options in the draft beyond the more well-known names continuously mocked to Denver in the first round.
