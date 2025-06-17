New LB Dre Greenlaw Will 'Make-or-Break' Broncos' Season, PFF Claims
The Denver Broncos boast the highest percentage of returning players, but they've also added a handful of newcomers. One of the Broncos' new additions is a key player, particularly for the defense.
There's a lot of hype surrounding the Broncos, including their recent designation as a potential team to join the AFC elite. However, there are always instances where one player can help make or break the season.
Bo Nix is the safest make-or-break bet as a young quarterback, but Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman named linebacker Dre Greenlaw as that player for the Broncos. And given how poorly the Broncos' linebackers performed last year, Greenlaw is a good player to bet on, depending on how his health concerns pan out.
“Denver’s linebackers were the Achilles' heel of the team's defense last season, particularly in coverage. That unit ranked 28th among all linebacker groups in PFF coverage grade. Former 49er Dre Greenlaw was brought in to fix that exact problem," Wasserman wrote. "Greenlaw’s 90.0 PFF coverage grade since 2019 trails only Fred Warner, Lavonte David and Demario Davis for the highest mark among qualified linebackers. The Broncos are betting heavily on the idea that Greenlaw can regain that level of production, even though he played just 34 snaps last season after coming off a torn Achilles."
Spot-on. Cody Barton, Justin Strnad, and even Alex Singleton (before his injury) were a liability for the Broncos defense. Teams eventually discovered it and attacked that part of the defense late in the season. This is why Greenlaw was such a key addition, but it all comes down to his ability to stay on the field.
If Greenlaw can’t stay on the field, then the Broncos lack the depth behind him to sustain the level of play he can bring. Of course, there is added concern about Greenlaw's level of play after suffering such a severe injury and missing the Broncos' offseason workouts due to a new quad injury.
That said, the Broncos showed they can cover up poor linebacker play and still boast a top defense in the NFL. Having Greenlaw takes it to another level, but the Broncos can still be successful if he goes down or isn’t the same caliber of player.
The True 'Make-or-Break' Player
A linebacker serving as any team's "make-or-break" player is curious, but it becomes suspect in the face of how crucial we all know Nix will be in the Broncos' 2025 destiny. Nix had a great rookie season, but the Broncos still need more out of him. This team will only go as far as he can take it, even with a strong defense and, hopefully, an improved running game.
Unlike with Greenlaw, where the defense can cover for poor linebacker play, the Broncos offense can’t cover for a lackluster quarterback. Jarrett Stidham is a decent backup quarterback, but he isn’t a guy who can lead the team if Nix goes down. So, while Nix doesn’t have the injury history Greenlaw does, losing him couldn't be covered up like a loss of Greenlaw could.
If you were excluding quarterbacks, then Greenlaw would be a decent choice, but there are still other players who make more sense. It all comes back to how well the Broncos defense performed last season despite the poor play of Barton and Strnad for the majority of the season.
Safety Talanoa Hufango, defensive end Zach Allen, rush linebacker Nik Bonitto, and even cornerback Patrick Surtain II are all better options on defense for the "make-or-break" player. Greenlaw could be a significant upgrade for an already strong defense, but is he a "make-or-break" player?
The Broncos' performance last year suggests that isn’t the case.