49ers All-Pro Renders Prediction on LB Dre Greenlaw's Broncos Future
The Denver Broncos got a real one in free-agent linebacker Dre Greenlaw. After an impressive six-year run with the San Francisco 49ers, which wasn't without obstacles and setbacks, Greenlaw ultimately spurned his original team to join the Broncos.
The Niners pursued Greenlaw aggressively in order to keep their inside linebacker tandem in tact. However, as good as Greenlaw is, playing alongside arguably the NFL's best inside linebacker in Fred Warner, there was a feeling inside his camp that he'd forever be "Scottie Pippin" to his partner's "Michael Jordan."
Greenlaw wanted to go "be MJ," and joining the Broncos would allow him to do so outside of Warner's shadow in San Francisco. Make no mistake, though; Greenlaw and Warner are tight. They're very much "brothers."
We've learned this through the excellent reporting of The Denver Post's Luca Evans, whose Sunday article details the factors that led to Greenlaw's departure from San Francisco. Give that full story a read because it's an excellent piece.
To emphasize Greenlaw's relationship with Warner, we learned from Evans' illuminating reporting that San Francisco's four-time All-Pro is rooting for his long-time linebacker partner to succeed in the Mile High City.
“In my opinion, he’s just getting started,” Warner told The Denver Post. “He’s still so young in this game. And unfortunately for us (the Broncos) got him at the perfect time, man, where you can expect a lot of great things from him going forward in Denver.”
Go give Evans' story a read. It's well worth your time, and you'll learn about Greenlaw's fraught upbringing and how he defied the odds to not only make it to the NFL but thrive. You'll also learn the backstory and aftermath of his devastating Achilles tear on the sideline in Super Bowl LVIII.
Long story short, though, the Broncos did an extensive deep-dive medical evaluation of Greenlaw before offering him a three-year, $31.5 million deal. Coming out of that, like Warner, the Broncos believe they're getting Greenlaw at the penultimate perfect time where his health, motivation, and experience will coalesce to make for a fearsome presence in the middle of Vance Joseph's defense.
Greenlaw, 27, was drafted by the Niners in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. After two 100-plus-tackle seasons in 2022 and 2023, he only appeared in two games for the Niners last year as he worked back from his grievous, career-threatening Achilles injury, but take it from Warner; Greenlaw looked like he hadn't missed a beat.
Warner credits Greenlaw, in part, for helping him to become the perennial All-Pro that he is today. They were a great linebacker tandem, no doubt, and Warner will be rooting for his guy in Denver.
“We’ll always be brothers, man,” Warner said via The Post. “And I love him to death, and I know he’s going to ball out in Denver for sure.”
Helping to grease the skids on Greenlaw's decision to take his talents to Denver was the presence of two former Niners he was reportedly "close" with in fellow newcomer safety Talanoa Hufanga and defensive tackle D.J. Jones. A couple of familiar faces will make it easier for Greenlaw to settle into his new NFL environs, and the same goes for Hufanga.
Again, be sure to click the link above and read Evans' compelling story on Greenlaw's exit from San Francisco.
