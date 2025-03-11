Report: Broncos Sign Former 49ers ILB Dre Greenlaw
Beating out several competitors for his services, the Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw on a three-year, $35 million contract, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
It was previously reported the Broncos were "in the mix" for Greenlaw along with the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons, among others.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A 2019 fifth-round pick, Greenlaw has notched 295 solo tackles, 18 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 3.5 sacks across 64 career appearances, all in San Francisco. He was a PFWA All-Rookie selection and 56-game starter who earned favorable grades from Pro Football Focus for his run-stopping ability.
Entering his age-29 campaign, Greenlaw — who missed 15 games last year while recovering from a torn Achilles — carries some risk as he hasn't played a full NFL season since his rookie breakout. But he'll step into the starting role vacated by ILB Cody Barton, who signed a free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans on Monday, flanking returning veteran Alex Singleton.
Greenlaw is the second out-of-house player to put pen to paper with Denver. The club also signed his ex-Niners defensive mate, safety Talanoa Hufanga, to a three-year deal worth up to $45 million, including $20 million guaranteed.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!