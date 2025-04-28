Report: Broncos LB Greenlaw To Miss 'A Little' Time After Injury
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered a quadriceps injury during a workout and is "expected to miss a little bit of time," Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reported Sunday.
An earlier report from NBC Sports erroneously claimed Greenlaw would be sidelined for a "substantial portion of the 2025 season" after tearing his quad -- a report that was "way off base," per Tomasson.
"The Broncos began offseason drills last Monday. The source said no surgery is planned for Greenlaw, it is 'rehab only' for his injury. And that he is expected without question to be ready for the start of training camp in late July," he added.
According to 9NEWS insider Mike Klis: "The Broncos knew about it going into the draft and they did not select an inside linebacker. He should be fine for training camp and the season."
A former longtime San Francisco 49ers standout, despite a checkered injury history, Greenlaw signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Broncos in March that included $13.5 million guaranteed. He's penciled in as a starter at inside linebacker presumably next to veteran incumbent Alex Singleton.
“It’s huge [with] everything he provides," Broncos general manager George Paton said of Greenlaw on March 31. "He’s a tone setter. He’s a tone setter of the defense. You watch him on tape—now, [San Francisco] had a good defense [and] had a really good program, but you watch him on tape, he sticks out. It’s very contagious when you watch him play the game.”
With Greenlaw now sidelined for the early portion of the offseason program, Justin Strnad or Drew Sanders will likely stand in at the position.
Denver selected two linebackers in the 2025 NFL Draft: LSU's Sai'Vion Jones and Alabama's Que Robinson. Jones is slated to transition to defensive end while Robinson, a tweener college edge-rusher, may see time inside.
“We’ve been seeing flashes of him the last four years at Alabama, really the last two on defense," Paton said Saturday after drafting Robinson. "But you look throughout his career, just the special team plays. I think he had 16, especially in tackles, in the last two years. You see the athletic traits, the athletic ability, the length, the speed, the way he plays, the motor he plays with. He’s played behind some really good outside backers like [Texans DE] Will Anderson, [Vikings OLB] Dallas Turner, guys like that. So, he wasn’t playing a whole lot this year, kind of clicked on defense and then obviously he got the injury, but he has all the traits you look for at that position and yet, in the meantime, he can be a hardcore special teamer so that’s what attracted us.”