Sean Payton Gives Feisty Update on Broncos ILB Dre Greenlaw
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw is tracking to be a "full participant" in training camp after sustaining a quadriceps injury earlier this offseason, head coach Sean Payton confirmed Saturday.
A characteristically feisty Payton "saw the early reports" of Greenlaw's injury -- that he was expected to miss much if not all of the 2025 regular season -- and responded in kind at Broncos rookie minicamp.
“He’s on schedule. I saw the early reports, and you don’t know how tempted I get sometimes… But I showed great restraint. (Laughs) He’s doing well and will be a full participant in training camp. All of that’s doing great, but I refrained," Payton told reporters.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
It was initially reported by NBC Sports on April 27 that Greenlaw tore his quad and would be sidelined for a "substantial portion" of the upcoming campaign. In reality, Greenlaw's injury was not as severe and his return is projected to come in a matter of weeks rather than months.
"The source said no surgery is planned for Greenlaw, it is 'rehab only' for his injury. And that he is expected without question to be ready for the start of training camp in late July," The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson later reported.
Added 9NEWS insider Mike Klis: "The Broncos knew about it going into the draft and they did not select an inside linebacker. He should be fine for training camp and the season."
A former longtime San Francisco 49ers standout, despite a checkered injury history, Greenlaw signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Broncos in March that included $13.5 million guaranteed. He's penciled in as a starter at inside linebacker, presumably next to veteran incumbent Alex Singleton, who's coming off an ACL injury.
Behind them on the depth chart are Drew Sanders, Justin Strnad, Levelle Bailey, KJ Cloyd, and undrafted rookies Karene Reid and JB Brown.
Denver selected two linebackers in the 2025 NFL Draft: LSU's Sai'Vion Jones and Alabama's Que Robinson. Jones is set to transition to defensive end while Robinson, a tweener college edge-rusher, may see time inside.
“I’ve learned a lot," Robinson said Saturday of the rookie camp. "Football is football, but ultimately you can learn anything and everything from anybody. I’ve learned a lot for sure. Just the dynamic of how practice is. It’s a lot different from college and high school, I can tell you that much.”