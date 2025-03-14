Former Broncos' Third-Round Draft Pick Signs With Titans
Former Denver Broncos third-round pick Dre'Mont Jones has found a new NFL home. After a three-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, the defensive lineman was released this offseason.
Jones landed on his feet, though, signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
A 2019 third-round pick out of Ohio State, Jones had a solid four-year stint with the Broncos, becoming an entrenched starter on the defensive line and contributing valuable interior pass-rushing pressure. He played for the Vic Fangio head-coaching regime, who purportedly loved Jones, and under Nathaniel Hackett's botched 2022 campaign of failure.
Alas, when Jones hit free agency in 2023, the Broncos let him walk, and the Seahawks signed him. That deal paid Jones, and while he didn't play out all three years, $51.3 million, he got most of it through two seasons.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos ended up throwing in with another Jones — D.J. Jones. D.J. plays more of a nose tackle role, while Dre'Mont is more of a defensive end in a 3-4 scheme. One's calling card is stopping the run, while the other's is generating interior pass pressure.
Jones didn't miss a game over that two-year span in the Emerald City, appearing in all 34 games and starting 33 of them. Entering his seventh year, Jones has amassed 210 tackles (116 solo), 30.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.
Jones will join another former Bronco in Tennessee in the recently defected Cody Barton. Both on the defensive side of the ball, the two Denver expatriates suddenly find themselves as teammates, though they never shared that as Broncos at the same time (Barton joined in 2024).
At 28 years old, Jones might still have a few quality playing years in him. The Titans are banking on him producing for at least one more year, while the Seahawks and Broncos opted to hedge their bets elsewhere.
But congratulations to Jones on garnering the third contract of his NFL career and another nice payday.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!