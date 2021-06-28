New Prediction Emerges on Broncos' Starting QB for 2021

Neither Aaron Rodgers nor Deshaun Watson will quarterback the 2021 Denver Broncos, per the latest prognostication.

In predicting the Broncos' starting signal-caller for the upcoming season, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon believes incumbent Drew Lock will vanquish veteran competitor Teddy Bridgewater and enter Week 1 on a "short leash."



"He's got the arm talent but hasn't proved to be trustworthy after posting the highest interception rate in the AFC as sophomore in 2020," Gagnon wrote of Lock.

"The trade for Bridgewater indicates the front office is losing patience with Lock, but the reality is it's a lot easier to conceal gunslinger-related flaws when the sample size is relatively small and tainted by a lot of snaps against second- and third-teamers during training camp and the preseason.

"Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told the media last month this is a coin flip, but I get the feeling they'll gamble first on Lock's potential by giving him one last shot."

Lock and Bridgewater both experienced their ups and downs during recently-concluded Organized Team Activities and minicamp practices — and both exhibited more good than bad as coordinator Pat Shurmur began install of his offense.

“I think they’re both getting better," Shurmur said on June 16. "They’ve both gotten work with the 1’s and they’ve both had the chance to share the workload with regard to the reps. [I’ve] seen improvement in Drew from the decision making, his timing and his accuracy. Getting a feel again for Teddy, you can see the things he does well. For Teddy, it’s more getting up to speed with what we’ve done. He’s right on board with the new things that we’re doing. It’s been good. I’m sure [Head] Coach [Vic] Fangio has probably talked about where this is competition wise. We have a lot of work left before we play the opener. I think we’ve built a really good foundation, not only for the quarterbacks, but for the team going into training camp. We’ll be ready to go.”

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, devisor of the "50-50" QB battle, has stated repeatedly that the team's three preseason games ultimately will determine whether Lock or Bridgewater is under center against the Giants on Sept. 12.

With no reason to think otherwise — yet — the former is the early favorite.

