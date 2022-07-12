The Broncos aren't as solid at rush linebacker as it appears on paper.

On paper, the Denver Broncos have a solid edge-rushing group. The Broncos have two starters with significant potential and solid depth options.

However, how a situation looks 'on paper' doesn’t always work out in reality. There are chinks in the armor that, if not fixed, could derail this promising group’s potential.

The Broncos may need to look for a player not currently on the roster once training camp gets into full swing. Here are a few reasons why.

Injuries

The Broncos have already suffered through injuries to their edge-rushing corps and training camp hasn’t even begun. High-priced free-agent pickup Randy Gregory had offseason shoulder surgery and has yet to suit up in the Orange and Blue for a single practice.

Signs point to Gregory being ready for the regular season, but if there is a lingering issue with the surgery, the Broncos could be forced to play backups to begin the season.

One of those backups — Jonathon Cooper — a rookie surprise last year and an incredible story, is also on the sideline nursing an injury. He recently had surgery on his thumb that was injured during OTAs and is expected back by training camp. Again, if there are lingering effects that delay his return, Denver's depth would be compromised.

There is a possibility of future injuries as well. Bradley Chubb is no stranger to injury. Since his rookie season, he has missed 24 of a possible 49 games. All signs point to him being fully healthy to start this season, but it isn’t a stretch to doubt his ability to play a full 17-game campaign.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Backups Have Question Marks

Baron Browning is being switched from inside linebacker to outside. He has potential, but it's a lot to ask a second-year player to learn a new position. If Gregory or Chubb do miss time, it may fall on an inexperienced player in Browning to fill the void.

Malik Reed has been a solid backup and a decent starter when needed. When Von Miller was lost for the season in 2020, Reed led the team with eight sacks.

That's nothing to sneeze at, but it wasn’t the second coming of Lawerence Taylor either. Reed provides a good pass rush, but does struggle setting the edge in the run game. It's best to use him for solely pass-rush duties and he should not be a full-time player until he can improve versus the run.

The final most likely candidate to win a back up role is rookie Nik Bonitto, who needs experience, strength, and pass-rush counter moves. If Chubb or Gregory miss time, Bonitto may get a trial by fire in the NFL. Bonitto could wind up being a great edge player, but nobody knows how he will perform at the NFL level.

All the potential backups have questions in their game or are inexperienced. As training camp starts to unfold, the Broncos will get a better idea of players’ injury timelines and the quality of depth.

If there is any doubt, the Broncos should consider looking for someone with proven experience not already on the roster.

Few Options

Denver has few outside options available currently. There are players who are older who could provide solid play to finish out their career but most of the candidates would be a one-year contract type of option and the Broncos would have to keep their fingers crossed in hopes they could last the season.

There is an intriguing free agent who has yet to sign, though. Anthony Barr is a player with significant experience, who could be moved to a full-time edge-rushing role.

Barr would be an upgrade to Reed in the run game and has ties to Broncos GM George Paton, who was part of the Minnesota Vikings front office that drafted him. Barr's presence on the field would help to alleviate much of the concern that currently surrounds this group.

The team could also wait until some cuts are made in the preseason to bring in a veteran. There are often surprise cuts that happen before the preseason is concluded.

Bottom Line

The Broncos could use a player with experience on a one-year contract to ensure that the defense doesn’t struggle to get after the passer in 2022. The final issue: sitting with $11.495 under the salary cap, the Broncos don’t have a lot of resources left with which to maneuver, but a veteran player may take a discount to play a season with a legitimate contender.

Follow Thomas on Twitter @ThomasHallNFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!