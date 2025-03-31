Report: Broncos Meeting With Mini Cooper Kupp Clone
The Denver Broncos are setting up visits with draft prospects as their last chance to meet them and get to know the players. Among the latest prospects reportedly visiting with the Broncos are Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson and Eastern Washington wide receiver Efton Chism III.
We knew about Ferguson from a previous report, but 9NEWS' Mike Klis broke the news on Chism on Monday.
"Per sources, Broncos hosting Oregon/Heritage HS TE Terrance Ferguson on a 'local' visit today and Eastern Washington WR Efron Chism III for top 30 visit," Klis posted on X. "Ferguson had fastest Combine 40 time among TEs at 4.63. Played 2 college seasons with Bo Nix. Chism had 120 catches last year."
Chism was at the Shrine Bowl and immediately stood out. He has drawn many comparisons to Cooper Kupp, who shared his alma mater as a third-round pick out of Eastern Washington in 2017. Kupp is a little bigger than Chism, about four inches and 10 pounds, but their play is quite similar.
With the Broncos' purported interest in Kupp before he signed with the Seattle Seahawks, they could have an interest in Chism. Kupp's cost quickly scared the Broncos off from actually pursuing him, but Chism is projected as a sixth or seventh-round pick, and the team currently has three picks in the sixth round.
Over the last two seasons, Chism has produced over 2,000 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns on 203 catches. This is carried by his 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns on 120 catches in 2024.
Chism is a smaller slot receiver (5-foot-10, 195 pounds) who excels at finding the soft spot in zone coverage. He also has an excellent technique for combating press coverage, still providing an open target to his quarterback quickly. While he isn’t a great blocker, he gives 200% every time he's asked to do so.
As a late-round pick, Chism would give the Broncos an element at receiver they don’t have. Denver has big-play potential in its receiver room, but reliability and consistency are a little lacking.
That includes Courtland Sutton, who has had some drop and fumble issues over the past few seasons. Chism has a high football IQ and could find a place on the offense in third-down and red-zone situations.
