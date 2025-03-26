Report: Broncos to Host Former Bo Nix Oregon Target on Team Visit
During the final phase of the pre-draft process, the Denver Broncos are bringing in prospects for official visits. The Broncos have already held multiple visits and are only allowed 30 'top' meetings.
However, some can be considered local visits and don’t count against the permitted 30, such as Denver's palaver with Texas tight end Gunnar Helm, who hails from the Mile High City. The latest local visit is with Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson, according to The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson, though, like Helm, he won’t count against the allotted 30 visits due to his local ties.
"Source says Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson, a Littleton native and graduate of Heritage High School, will be taking a pre-draft visit to the . He won't count against top 30 due to being local product. The Broncos like Ferguson, who had the top TE 40-yard dash time at combine," Tomasson posted on X.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Ferguson spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons playing with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Over those two seasons, Ferguson caught 74 passes for 805 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2024, Ferguson caught 43 passes for 591 yards and three touchdowns.
Ferguson had an excellent pro day and had the fastest 40-yard dash among tight ends at the NFL Combine at 4.63 seconds. He finished with a relative athletic score of 9.3, which shows the talent he's bringing to the NFL.
Even with Evan Engram in the fold, the Broncos still need to add to the tight end room. Engram's age, injury history, and contract shouldn’t keep the team from doing so. Ferguson, projected as a third-round pick, would be a great option to develop behind Engram.
While tight ends can take time to develop, one of the ways to overcome that is lucking out on a player having familiarity with the quarterback. Ferguson and Nix have that history and chemistry, so even with Engram set to start, there's a way Ferguson can make an impact as a rookie.
The truth is, the Broncos' tight end room needs more than Engram to improve it. The Broncos have been using all available resources to get good insight on Ferguson and the tight end class.
Recommended Articles
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!