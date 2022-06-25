New Broncos Defender 'Everything We Thought He Would Be'

On March 17, in what was their third-biggest transaction this offseason, the Denver Broncos handed veteran defensive lineman D.J. Jones a three-year, $30 million free-agent contract that included an $8.965 million signing bonus and $20 million fully guaranteed.

This, right after the team gave $70 million to outside linebacker Randy Gregory, was seen as a costly splurge by general manager George Paton — a luxury move, even. But, three months later, it's looking like money well spent, with nary a remorseful buyer at Dove Valley headquarters.

“He’s been good. He’s been everything we thought he would be," Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said of Jones on June 14. "He’s had a couple injuries, but he’s been working hard, and we’re excited for training camp with him.”

Evero's summation came in response to a question about Jones' pass-rushing ability, which isn't his calling card. Through 61 NFL appearances, the 27-year-old has totaled 18 pressures, nine quarterback hits, and seven sacks. Aaron Donald, he's certainly not.

But the Broncos didn't fool themselves into thinking otherwise. Jones was signed due to his elite run-snuffing prowess following a career-high 40 solo tackles and 10 tackles-for-loss across 51% of the San Francisco 49ers' defensive snaps last season.

Jones wasn't brought aboard to chase QBs, though it's a nice bonus. He wasn't asked to replace former starting DE Shelby Harris, sent to Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade.

The Broncos' investment was in direct correlation to placing 15th against the run in 2021, allowing 4.29 yards per carry and 111.3 rushing yards per game. They were often dominated within the trenches, sans the necessary horses clogging the requisite gaps.

Which is why the 305-pound Jones has quickly become an unmistakable — and unignorable — presence on the belly of Denver's defense.

"Have you seen that man (laughs)?" nose tackle Mike Purcell remarked on June 7. "Someone was going around saying that he looks like the ‘Orange Crush’ with his uniform in all orange. He’s an explosive player. I’ve had the benefit of watching him since he’s come in the league. Obviously, I was in San Francisco before he got there. I’ve had the benefit of watching him grow and he’s become one of those fierce run defenders in this league. The way his leverage—obviously he’s not the tallest, but his leverage, his strength and his explosiveness all benefits him in that run game and pass game as well. In San Francisco, he may not have been the star pass rusher with everyone they have there, but he can.”

