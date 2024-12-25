ESPN Disses Bo Nix Ahead of Crucial Broncos-Bengals Tilt
Under head coach Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos are poised to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015. While Broncos Country is ecstatic about meaningful football in December, a particular ESPN analyst decided to embody Scrouge this holiday season.
During a segment on First Take, there was a debate on which team vying for the postseason makes for a better story between the Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals. Former Indianapolis Colts center and coach Jeff Saturday decided to chime in and absolutely rip Denver.
“Ain’t nobody trying to watch Bo Nix, a rookie quarterback, play over Joe Burrow. Everybody is tuning in (for) Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins... If they get into the playoffs, it’s a much better story. Ain’t nobody wanna watch a rookie quarterback in the playoffs, man. C’mon," Saturday said to former Bronco Shannon Sharpe.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
It would seem Saturday isn’t too fond of Nix and the Broncos making the playoffs. Burrow is undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in the league and would make some noise in the playoffs, but the Bengals still have to earn their spot like any other team.
Cincinnati is 7-8, with all its wins coming against opponents with a losing record. The Bengals haven’t beaten a contender all season. The Broncos haven't faired much better, but they hold a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are 8-7.
Saturday talks up the Bengals like they deserve a spot when, in reality, they can’t beat the big dogs. Unfortunately for Saturday, the NFL is based on winning and losing, and the Broncos sit at 9-6, meaning they’re ahead of Cincy.
Saturday's bashing of Nix also deserves criticism. Nix has played very well in 2024, posting 3,235 yards, 22 touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns, and a receiving touchdown. For most of the season, he’s been neck and neck with Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels for Offensive Rookie of the Year, someone to whom Saturday has given much praise.
Nix has obliterated Denver’s rookie passing touchdowns record (14) held by Marlon Briscoe and broke John Elway’s rookie wins record (four). Nix has done all this with much less offensive talent around him than Burrow, who has two outstanding receivers, with Chase being an All-Pro/Pro Bowler. To downplay Nix as just another rookie quarterback is a lazy and uninformed opinion.
Narratives won’t matter on Saturday when the Broncos face the Bengals. Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot, and despite what ESPN's analyst thinks, the Broncos' rookie quarterback taking them to the postseason is a better story than he thinks.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!