ESPN: Second-Round RB RJ Harvey is a 'Perfect Fit' for Broncos
The NFL draft has come and gone, but the excitement surrounding each team’s new toys is still burning. While much of the fan base was left surprised by the Denver Broncos' first-round pick — Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron — with so many expecting them to add a running back or pass catcher, the team was still able to take a swing at upgrading the offensive weaponry on Day 2.
Many had hoped the Broncos would add a running back in Round 1, in Omarion Hampton or TreVeyon Henderson. However, the Broncos traded back twice, ending up with the UCF running back RJ Harvey, who was underrated compared to the NFL media consensus.
As the fifth back off the board, many around the league are excited about Harvey in Denver. ESPN’s Matt Bowen broke down the best rookie team fits and the perfect landing spots, naming Harvey as one of his 15 favorite pairings from the 2025 draft.
"The running back position is a critical piece of Sean Payton's offense, and Harvey has the traits to play a dual-threat role for Denver. At 5-foot-8, 205 pounds, he can run through contact and handle volume as a lead runner," Bowen wrote. "His lateral quickness and straight-line speed help him create even more on the ground. Harvey will also factor into the pass game for Payton. He'll run combination routes out of the backfield to stress the boundary coverage, while releasing on choice routes to uncover for sophomore quarterback Bo Nix. Add screen concepts as an option, too. Despite making the playoffs for the first time since 2015, the lack of production from the Broncos' running back room limited this offense in key game situations. Harvey can change that in 2025."
Production from the running back position is something that has been severely lacking from the Broncos’ backfield over the last few seasons. Denver currently possesses the longest drought of a running back failing to rush for 100-plus yards in a game, dating all the way back to the 2022 season when Latavius Murray totaled 103 yards in Week 18 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.
Despite not achieving great output from the running game, many experts have touted the Broncos’ run-game infrastructure outside of the running back position. Javonte Williams failed to return to form following his catastrophic injury, featuring one of the lowest rushing yardage totals over expectation in the NFL at -83 (third-worst among qualifiers out of 47), despite running behind one of the top four highest-rated run-blocking lines, per ESPN’s run-block win rate.
It wasn’t just that the Broncos struggled to run the ball despite the offensive line and play design set up to help the backs succeed, but the Broncos were also dreadfully anemic in the explosive run department. Out of the 54 backs with at least 75 carries last season, Jaleel McLaughlin tied for 36th with five carries of 15-plus yards, Williams was tied at 42nd with just three qualifying carries, and Audric Estime tied for last at 51st with just one carry eclipsing 15 yards.
However, with Harvey now in the fold, the inability to take advantage of rushing lanes due to a lack of vision or burst should be a thing of the past, and explosive rushes should be expected, adding arguably the best rushing home-run threat in the draft in Harvey. With Broncos general manager George Paton touting Harvey’s vision as the best in the class, Harvey should add down-to-down efficiency with the potential to make a house call on any play, which Denver's offense has lacked for a long time.
This doesn’t mean Harvey is a guarantee to hit for Denver. He's old for a running back, he played in a conference where defense was often optional in the Big 12, he fumbles the ball a good bit, and he has… a lot of work to do improving as a pass protector to keep Bo Nix from getting his clock cleaned and subjecting him to injury.
Still, given the love the Broncos brass has for Harvey, with Payton recalling evaluating him and telling Broncos decision makers, “Alright, be quiet,” in regards to their interest in Golden Knight, expect the rookie running back to be given every chance to earn a key role on offense this season.
Just how much of an impact Harvey will make in the pass game will be a projection from his college tape. He wasn’t asked to run every route and didn’t necessarily play in a passing game system that utilized him as a pass catcher compared to his explosiveness as a runner. Regardless, his role will come down completely to the rookie seizing the opportunities before him.
If Harvey can improve upon his inconsistent reps in pass protection and better protect the football, the sky is the limit for the Broncos’ new running back.
