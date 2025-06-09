Evan Engram Explains Decision to Wear No. 1 with Broncos
Shortly after putting pen to paper on his $23 million contract, tight end Evan Engram announced via social media that he will wear jersey No. 1 with the Denver Broncos.
Last week, following the final round of Organized Team Activities, Engram explained his decision to rock the single digit in Denver.
“It’s awesome honestly," he said to the assembled media at Broncos Park. "I was telling the story earlier. I had [No.] 1 in high school. That was my number for three years in high school. I wore [No.] 17 in college, so I got to Jacksonville and got to wear [No.] 17 again. When I signed, I sent the list of numbers. [The equipment staff] sent me a list of numbers that were free. I sent the list to my family, and I honestly didn’t even notice [No.] 1 was open. All of them said [No.] 1. It’s a cool thing just to reconnect to the glory days of high school football where I really started to come into my own as a football player. Where I’m at in my career, how much I’ve learned, the talent I’ve worked for, the experiences I have to be able to bring that here and wear that jersey number again, I don’t take it lightly.”
Evan became only the tenth player in franchise history to don No. 1, a number most associated with legendary former kicker Jason Elam. Over the years, it's also belonged to ex-wide receiver KJ Hamler, special-teamer Tremon Smith, and punter Brett Kern.
No matter what's displayed on Engram's jersey, however, the two-time Pro Bowler will step in as the unquestioned starter at tight end, operating as head coach Sean Payton's "Joker" and quarterback Bo Nix's safety valve across the middle of the field.
It's an opportunity — in a new town, with a new club — he's grasping with both hands.
“That is a cool thing to just embrace," Engram told reporters last Thursday. "Sean talks about it a lot. It was a big part of the pitch coming here. The fans are great here, so [the social media post] was just embracing that narrative a little bit. I definitely see that it is something that has to be earned with the way I work and the way that I learn the offense to gain the trust of Sean, Bo, and the rest of the coaches and players. I think we have a bunch of ‘Jokers’ on this team, honestly, that can have a great role on this offense. It is definitely something that I like to embrace, but it is also something that I am going to earn, too.”