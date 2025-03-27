New Broncos TE Evan Engram Set to Make NFL History in 2025
Fresh off inking a $23 million free-agent deal with the Denver Broncos, Evan Engram is likely to do what no NFL tight end has done before.
As NFL Football Operations pointed out, Engram will become the first TE in league history to wear jersey No. 1 next season — a number he confirmed upon putting pen to paper earlier this month.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Engram is only the tenth player in Broncos history to rock No. 1, a digit fans remember being adorned to legendary kicker Jason Elam from 1993-2007. Most recently belonging to special-teamer Tremon Smith, who departed in free agency, it was also worn by former players such as Brett Kern, Chris Norman, and KJ Hamler.
Engram, 30, joined the Broncos following three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars during which he earned a pair of Pro Bowl selections. The former first-round pick has racked up 496 receptions for 4,922 yards and 25 touchdowns across his nine-year career, including an initial five years with the New York Giants.
A prototypical offensive "Joker" coveted by head coach Sean Payton, Engram is expected to open the 2025 campaign as Denver's starting TE — in historic fashion, at that.
"Blessed to be a Bronco! Now let’s make a run," Engram posted on X on March 13.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!