Justin Simmons Opens Up on Broncos Release & Return to Denver: 'No Bad Blood'
As Justin Simmons gears up for his return to Empower Field at Mile High, the veteran Atlanta Falcons safety is harboring no sour grapes over how his eight-year tenure ended with the Denver Broncos. Backed up against the wall in the wake of Russell Wilson's release, which came with an $85 million dead-money hit on the salary cap, the Broncos had to make some additionally tough roster decisions.
Releasing Simmons was controversial at the time. After he languished on the free-agent market for months, the two-time Pro Bowler finally signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in August.
"No, I think, just as I said, at the end of the day, there is the business aspect of the NFL," Simmons said on Wednesday, "and looking back on it, there's been players before me that also were great players there—Von Miller, Demaryius Thomas—those guys. Traded. Things like that. It's just part of the business sometimes. Broncos greats. Those things happen, so no bad blood on my end."
In fact, it would seem that Simmons is very much looking forward to returning to Denver. He'll be greeted by many familiar faces in former teammates, as well as a Broncos fan base that still regards the veteran fondly for all of his on-field contributions, as well as his community impact. The feeling is mutual.
"Going back to a place where I spent all of my career— a lot of great memories there," Simmons said. "The fans are awesome. I have nothing but love for Broncos Country. I'll always be thankful for my opportunity."
The Broncos selected Simmons in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Boston College. He was one of the few bright spots on a team during what has been an unprecedented stretch of playoff absences. After back-to-back franchise tags, the Broncos made him one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL back in 2021 on a four-year, $61 million deal.
"That organization invested into me, extended me, and the community there embraced my family, so I'll always be through and through a Bronco for life," Simmons said. "Those guys have always done right by me and my family."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Don't get it twisted, though; Simmons is very motivated to win on Sunday. He and the Falcons don't want to enter their Week 12 bye with back-to-back losses.
"In the same breath, we're going there as a team with an objective to go win, get our seventh win of the season before we're headed to the bye," Simmons said. "So that's the No. 1 focus on my mind, is being able to do that."
Moving on from a soon-to-be 31-year-old Simmons wasn't easy. Broncos head coach Sean Payton recounted the difficulty Denver had in ripping off that band-aid, which has been soothed somewhat by the free-agent arrival of Brandon Jones.
Jones' 74 tackles lead the team to go along with an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Simmons has 35 tackles and one interception in nine starts.
“That was difficulty, holy cow," Payton recounted of the Simmons release. "I was just with him a season, but it’s always difficult when you’re dealing especially with a veteran. Someone who’s played so well for the organization. Those are never easy decisions.”
For his part, Simmons was sure to impart his love and respect for the Broncos, but closed his remarks on the subject by emphasizing his primary objective in Week 11: a Falcons win.
"Like I said, I've got nothing but love," Simmons said. "They'll always be in my heart as a great organization and then, at the same token, too, knowing where I am now, really looking forward to going in there and finding a way to win a football game."
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!