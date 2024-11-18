Justin Simmons Shares Take on Competing Against Broncos QB Bo Nix
Bo Nix is a rookie on the rise. In the Denver Broncos' 38-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Nix notched the first 300-yard passing game of his NFL career, tossing four touchdown passes, with no interceptions, and finished with a QB rating of 145.0.
Nix's explosive day coincided with the return of former Broncos Pro Bowler Justin Simmons to Empower Field at Mile High. Now a Falcon, Simmons and his defense were literally run over by the Broncos.
Afterward, the always magnanimous Simmons gave Nix his props.
“I think the progression from Bo watching tape, leading up to this game from Week 1to now (in) Week 11 has gotten tremendously better each and every week," Simmons said. "When you have a really good arm, and you trust your arm, it can be hard in the pocket not to take the deep shot. For the most part, we were taking away the deep plays that they wanted to run, and he was just being consistent and checking it down and letting his skill players do what they have done all year."
Peyton Manning helped coin a phrase common in quarterback rooms across the NFL — 'You can't go broke taking a profit' — and that applied to Nix's day at the office on Sunday. The Falcons played scared, giving up the underneath to Nix, which he accepted with gusto.
“We got some shell and some two-deep safety looks today which opens up the middle of the field," Nix said post-game. "I feel like we have been confident with those throws all year long."
The Broncos have tried to implement Sean Payton's dink-and-dunk offense to limited success this season because the playmakers have been unable to make that first man miss, and pick up those precious yards after contact. That wasn't a problem on Sunday, as the Falcons struggled to tackle Broncos pass-catchers.
Nix has shown a willingness and the accuracy to challenge defenses deep, which is why Simmons was so often seen in the two-high safety shell look vs. the Broncos. Kudos to the Broncos for finally drafting a quarterback who can see the forest for the trees and take what the defense gives him.
"Taking a check down and getting nine or 10 yards, moving the chains and running the ball really well," Simmons said. "Just operating at a high level and defensively we couldn’t break that. You can’t expect to come into a hostile environment and expect to win with that defensive effort. It’s not nearly good enough for us."
You can say that again. The Broncos totaled 400 yards of offense, including 105 rushing, and 22 first downs (to Atlanta's 13). Denver went 6-of-11 (55%) on third down, and were perfect on fourth down and in the red zone.
It was a resounding victory. Call it Nix's coming-out party, to a point where his veteran teammates are now asserting his name as the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Jayden Daniels no longer has this thing sewn up.
