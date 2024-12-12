Broncos Sign LT Garett Bolles to Four-Year Extension
The Denver Broncos and left tackle Garett Bolles have reached agreement on a four-year, $82 million contract extension, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.
The deal — confirmed by Bolles on social media — is worth up to $86 million overall and includes $42 million in guarantees, according to NFL Network.
"Broncos Country,
It’s been a great 8 years! Thanks for everything!
And …
I’m not leaving. The show goes on!
GB
#BroncoForLife#4more"
The 20th overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft, Bolles is Denver's longest-tenured player having started 112 games over the last eight seasons. He inked a four-year, $68 million extension in November 2020 that was scheduled to expire at year's end, and had consistently expressed a desire to remain a "Bronco for life."
“I love this city and I love this organization. I want to play my whole career here," Bolles said in July. "The front office knows that. They know I want to be a Bronco for life. My family is here and established here. We love it here. We don’t want to go anywhere else. My job is to just play good football and the ball is in their court. I just have to do my job and the rest will take care of itself.”
Bolles, 32, is playing at a high level in 2024 while protecting the blindside of rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Entering Week 15, he ranks fourth among all NFL tackles with an 88.7 pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus.
Bolles is the fourth player whom the Broncos have re-signed this season. The club previously extended right guard Quinn Meinerz, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper.
