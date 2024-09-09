Sean Payton: Broncos LT Garett Bolles is 'Going to be Fine'
A scary scene unfolded in the fourth quarter of the Denver Broncos' season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks when starting left tackle Garett Bolles exited with a lower-leg injury. Matt Peart took the field in relief of Bolles, who did not return to game action.
After the game, we learned from Broncos head coach Sean Payton that Bolles should be "fine."
"Yeah, I think he's going to be fine," Payton said post-game in Seattle. "He had an MRI. I think the evaluation was fine. I think he's got a bruise."
Outside of the 2022 season, Bolles has been a reliable starter for the Broncos since arriving via the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. With all the other obstacles the Broncos are reckoning with in a salary-cap-strapped season, the last thing Payton needs is a new blind-side blocker for his rookie quarterback.
As for Nix, much like Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II, Payton defended his quarterback utterly at the podium.
"I think this. I don't know how many balls we dropped, and so I've said that before, for any quarterback playing, we've got to be more effective running the football," Payton said. "If (you) take away his scrambling yards, I think we're like somewhere (around) 60 yards rushing to their 140, so not nearly good enough."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indeed, well before Bolles exited the game, the Broncos had failed to successfully establish the running game, with the backs combining to average 3.2 yards per carry, epitomizing the 'three yards and a cloud of dust" NFL cliche. The Broncos will need Bolles healthy and ready to roll in order to bounce back with a plausibly threatening groud attack in Week 2.
Payton wants to see his wide receivers rise to the occasion better next week for the Broncos' rookie quarterback. Payton lamented the Broncos' multiple dropped passes in Seattle.
"At one point in the game I came to the bench and talked to the receivers and said look, 'Let's go," you know? I don't know how many drops we had, but, man, let's help this guy," Payton said.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!