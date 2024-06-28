Broncos' Garett Bolles Named 'Most Important' Extension Candidate
Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles is the club's "most important extension candidate" ahead of the 2024 regular season — that is, according to Bleacher Report, which recently made the case to pay the longtime blindside protector.
"On one hand, speculation remains whether Denver should anti up and pay Bolles the money he desires. On the other, Bolles enters 2024 with a ton of leverage considering his level of play and current competition at the position," BR's Ryan Fowler wrote on June 23.
"All in all, Bolles will most likely demand money north of $15 million a year, the going rate for a fringe top 10 tackle in football. Considering the non-existent presence of players added by Denver brass to either challenge or eventually take over for Bolles, the 2017 first rounder looks in line to earn an extension. It's just a matter of when."
A 99-game starter since 2017, Bolles is entering the final year of his four-year, $68 million contract. He's due to collect $15.75 million in base salary and count a team-high $20 million against Denver's salary cap. The Broncos would free up $16 million, while absorbing a $4 million dead-money charge, by releasing or trading Bolles before the season, per OverTheCap.
Despite the potential savings and his age (32), the Broncos appear both unwilling to part with Bolles nor extend him with a market-commensurate deal. Status quo is the apparent strategy; they're set to return four of five starting offensive linemen from last year.
Of the four, Pro Bowl-caliber right guard Quinn Meinerz is arguably a more deserving payday candidate than Bolles, who may well get the proverbial bag from another NFL franchise.
