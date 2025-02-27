Broncos GM Talks 'Priority' Extension for OLB Nik Bonitto
INDIANAPOLIS — A new contract for extension-eligible outside linebacker Nik Bonitto isn't merely a line item on the Denver Broncos' offseason to-do list.
It's a "priority" to general manager George Paton.
"You’ve kind of seen our model. The young player draft and develop. Even guys like [T Garett] Bolles. We like to take care of our own, so we’ll just see," Paton told reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "Nik obviously had a breakout year. He’s a dynamic player, and we want him here a long time.”
Exploding onto the national scene in 2024, Bonitto led the Broncos in sacks (13.5), tackles-for-loss (16), and forced fumbles (2) en route to second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. The former second-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal, due to earn just $1.496 million in base salary.
Paton revealed in January the sides had yet to begin discussions on a long-term pact. That may change soon as Bonitto's price tag can only go up ahead of the 2025 campaign.
Pertaining to his market value, Spotrac projects Bonitto landing a four-year, $102.1 million contract — roughly $25.5 million annually — making him the third-highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL.
The Broncos are expected to wield north of $50 million in available salary-cap space when the new league year opens March 12.
"Nik Bonitto, we knew he was a really good rusher," Paton said on Jan. 15. "Could he develop into a three-down player? It’s a credit to the staff, [Defensive Line Coach] Jamar Cain, [Outside Linebacker Coach] Michael Wilhoite and those guys that he took that next step. He’s a three-down player and one of the better players in the league."
