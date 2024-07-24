WATCH: Broncos TE Greg Dulcich Makes 2024 Practice Debut
Greg Dulcich was "flying" around the practice field Wednesday as the Denver Broncos kicked off the start of training camp, marking the 2024 debut of the oft-injured tight end.
The DNVR's Zac Stevens shared video evidence of Dulcich going through a pass-catching drill — and indeed looking no worse for wear.
This, per head coach Sean Payton, was all along the "plan" for Dulcich — to begin practicing this week — after he was mothballed the entire spring due to a spate of soft-tissue maladies that torpedoed his 2023 campaign.
Entering year three, the former third-round pick has appeared in just 12 of a possible 34 regular-season games for the Broncos, tallying more trips to injured reserve (3) than receiving touchdowns (2) as a pro.
"Hopefully Greg can stay healthy and we go from there," Payton said Tuesday.
Encouragingly, despite missing May organized team activities and June minicamp sessions, Dulcich underwent a "successful" rehab and "had all the work done," according to Payton, who vowed to reporters, "You'll see him sooner than later."
A middle-of-field weapon who was ticketed for a Joker role in Payton's offense, Dulcich — presuming he stays off the trainer's table — will help raise the ceiling of an otherwise nondescript Denver TE room featuring Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, Nate Adkins, and Thomas Yassmin.
"I don’t expect anyone to be on his piggy back or anything like that," Payton said Tuesday. "I expect Lucas Krull to make progress like he has. We were encouraged with what he did [this offseason]. I think that position is important. These guys present different skillsets, some guys block better and other guys are better receivers."
