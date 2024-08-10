Broncos Insider Predicts QB Jarrett Stidham to Make Dubious History
Bo Nix's reaction to the Denver Broncos' first 'unofficial' depth chart featured a clipped four-word response. "I couldn't care less," Nix said.
It's like the rookie knows something most people don't. That's often the case for high-level achievers, and hyper-competent human beings. They just know they're going to succeed, and that belief manifests into reality.
Jarrett Stidham will start Sunday's first preseason game at the Indianapolis Colts. But Nix will get the start in Game 2, at home vs. the Green Bay Packers.
If there's anyone qualified to weigh in on the Broncos' quarterback situation and how the competition has shaped up, it's The Denver Gazette's Woody Paige, who's covered a half-century's worth of training camps in the Mile High City. Paige's take on what's about to unfold should have every Broncos fan sitting up straighter in their seat, and pumping a fist.
"It’s obvious at Broncos practices to someone who has witnessed 50 Broncos training camps that Nix is 'The Fix'. Elway, of course, was the best I ever saw when he was a rookie in camp, but Bronco Bo certainly is mature, in control, “instinctive’’, an exceptional passer and a solid scrambling runner and a player/person his peers have complimented constantly. And he carries the other quarterbacks helmets and pads.
"Now, like Elway, Nix will carry this team on his back to the future," Paige wrote on Saturday.
Paige also predicts that Stidham is poised to earn an ignominious distinction in Broncos all-time canon.
"Stidham is about to become the 15th quarterback in the Broncos’ storied history to start the first preseason game, but not the first regular season game. The most notable were Steve DeBerg in 1983, Bubby Brister in 1999, Brock Osweiler in 2015 and Mailon Kent in 1967," Paige wrote.
Indeed, anyone with a pair of eyes to see and a matching set of ears to hear could see that Stidham's reign as QB1 in Denver was going to be short-lived. Payton has been true to his word in terms of letting the "open" quarterback competition play out, maintaining credibility with the veterans and young players alike in the locker room.
But as Paige wrote, Nix is "The Fix." Stidham has long proven himself to be nothing more than a competent fail-safe. Those guys are valuable. But they don't alter the direction of an NFL franchise.
Nix has the makings of the type of quarterback who can lead a team into the future. And with preseason Game 1 about to kick off at Lucas Oil Stadium, the future is now.
