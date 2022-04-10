Report: Broncos Eyeing Potential Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher

Seventy million dollars later, the Denver Broncos continue to prioritize its pass-rush.

Per The Draft Network's Justin Melo, the Broncos recently conducted a virtual pre-draft visit with Oklahoma defensive end Isaiah Thomas, a fast-rising prospect drawing similar interest from the Cowboys, Bills, Giants, Bills, and Bengals.

And for good reason. Thomas (6-5, 266) is a size-speed hybrid who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.70 seconds during February's Scouting Combine. Only Georgia's Travon Walker (4.51) clocked a better time among edge defenders weighing 265-plus pounds.

Thomas — who recorded a 31.5-inch vertical jump with 33 1/4-inch arms — earned second-team All-Big 12 honors last season after posting 10.5 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, and three pass deflections. The Tulsa native finished his collegiate career with 45 solo tackles, 24.5 TFLs, 16.5 sacks, six PDs, four FFs, and three fumble recoveries across 31 games for the Sooners.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein likened Thomas, a projected Day 3 pick, to Eagles Pro Bowl DE Josh Sweat.

"Long, rangy 4-3 defensive end with pass-rush talent to be cultivated, but a lack of stoutness at the point of attack," Zierlein wrote. "Thomas' field movements are a bit gawky and segmented but can also be effective. He combines efficient hands and an instinctive feel for advantageous angles to grease the edge and attack the pocket. He needs to build his lower half to improve rush consistency against physical tackles, though. Thomas' length and pass-rush talent could help him find sub-package snaps while he attempts to develop into a starting-caliber end."

The Broncos currently hold picks in the fourth (Nos. 115, 116), fifth (No. 145), sixth (No. 206), and seventh (No. 232) rounds. If chosen to play in new coordinator Ejiro Evero's 3-4 system, Thomas would join a pass-rushing stable that includes outside linebackers Randy Gregory, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, and Jonathon Cooper.

