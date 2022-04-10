Report: Broncos Eyeing Potential Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher

Skip to main content

Report: Broncos Eyeing Oklahoma Edge Rusher Isaiah Thomas

He'd be a welcome addition to Denver's defense.

Seventy million dollars later, the Denver Broncos continue to prioritize its pass-rush.

Per The Draft Network's Justin Melo, the Broncos recently conducted a virtual pre-draft visit with Oklahoma defensive end Isaiah Thomas, a fast-rising prospect drawing similar interest from the Cowboys, Bills, Giants, Bills, and Bengals.

And for good reason. Thomas (6-5, 266) is a size-speed hybrid who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.70 seconds during February's Scouting Combine. Only Georgia's Travon Walker (4.51) clocked a better time among edge defenders weighing 265-plus pounds.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Thomas — who recorded a 31.5-inch vertical jump with 33 1/4-inch arms — earned second-team All-Big 12 honors last season after posting 10.5 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, and three pass deflections. The Tulsa native finished his collegiate career with 45 solo tackles, 24.5 TFLs, 16.5 sacks, six PDs, four FFs, and three fumble recoveries across 31 games for the Sooners.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein likened Thomas, a projected Day 3 pick, to Eagles Pro Bowl DE Josh Sweat.

"Long, rangy 4-3 defensive end with pass-rush talent to be cultivated, but a lack of stoutness at the point of attack," Zierlein wrote. "Thomas' field movements are a bit gawky and segmented but can also be effective. He combines efficient hands and an instinctive feel for advantageous angles to grease the edge and attack the pocket. He needs to build his lower half to improve rush consistency against physical tackles, though. Thomas' length and pass-rush talent could help him find sub-package snaps while he attempts to develop into a starting-caliber end."

The Broncos currently hold picks in the fourth (Nos. 115, 116), fifth (No. 145), sixth (No. 206), and seventh (No. 232) rounds. If chosen to play in new coordinator Ejiro Evero's 3-4 system, Thomas would join a pass-rushing stable that includes outside linebackers Randy Gregory, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, and Jonathon Cooper.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (2)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

USATSI_17061451
News

Report: Broncos Eyeing Potential Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher

By Zack Kelberman3 minutes ago
Nov 13, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) makes the touchdown catch over Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Garrett Wilson | WR | Ohio State

By Erick Trickel11 minutes ago
Carolina Panthers center Matt Paradis (61) drops into pass protection against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
News

4 Super Bowl 50 Heroes Broncos Could Still Add in Free Agency

By Chad Jensen1 hour ago
San Francisco 49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams (24) during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Levi's Stadium.
News

Broncos' DB K'Waun Williams Explains Why he's 'Excited' to Play for DC Ejiro Evero

By Keith Cummings2 hours ago
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Finding Broncos: Jordan Davis | DT | Georgia

By Lance Sanderson17 hours ago
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) catches a pass in the end zone but is unable to come down with it under pressure from Houston Cougars cornerback Marcus Jones (8) in the second quarter of the American Athletic Conference Championship football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Bearcats led 14-13 at the half. Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats American Athletic Conference Championship
Draft

Finding Broncos: Marcus Jones | CB | Houston

By Erick Trickel20 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (78) runs for a touchdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Daniel Faalele | OT | Minnesota

By Erick Trickel23 hours ago
Pat Bowlen hoisted three Lombardi Trophies as owner of the Denver Broncos. Xxx Super Bowl 32 S Fbn Ca
News

Report: Uber-Rich Walmart Heir to Bid on Broncos Ownership

By Keith CummingsApr 9, 2022
Melvin Gordon
News

Report: Ravens Talking to Ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon About 'Potential Deal'

By Chad JensenApr 9, 2022