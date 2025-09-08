Broncos First-Round Pick Speaks Out on NFL Debut vs. Titans
Although he wasn't introduced as a starter, Denver Broncos first-round rookie cornerback Jahdae Barron enjoyed an NFL debut that he felt went "much better" than expected in Sunday's season-opening victory over the Tennessee Titans.
"I think I spoke recently or during the preseason on how it kind of just felt weird," Barron told reporters after the game. "But that right there—that felt real. I had a lot of passion for the fans; they’re amazing. The coaches and all the players around, they just push you. They just keep pushing me to be better and clean up things that I’m doing on the field, whether it is on defense or special teams. They did that.”
Playing behind incumbent slot corner Ja'Quan McMillian, Barron totaled one solo tackle and recovered a late fumble by Titans quarterback Cam Ward — caused on a McMillian blitz — amid Denver's 20-12 win. He logged 37% (21) of the team's defensive snaps, primarily in dime looks.
"It's more challenging for that first-round pick when he's just thrown into the lineup. ... We've also got Ja'Quan, who we think is outstanding playing in the nickel," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Monday.
This should continue to be the M.O. for Barron as he navigates his inaugural professional campaign: contributing where applicable on an indisputably elite Denver defense, which totaled six sacks and forced two turnovers versus an overmatched Ward in Week 1.
“It makes my man-coverage a lot easier," Barron said. "Just understanding that the quarterback, he probably has to get it out a little bit faster or he’s going to be scrambling. The whole interior… They’re a lot of damage for an offense, and I’m just proud to play with them and it allows me to play even better and faster.”
He added: “It’s just being patient. It’s just being patient and trusting it. Just to not go out there and make plays; plays will come to me. I just have to be patient. I’m just trying to teach myself to just keep building on being patient.”
Barron and company will travel to Indianapolis for a Week 2 road date with the Colts. The game is slated to kick off at 2:05 p.m. MT from Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.