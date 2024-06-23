Broncos CB Ja'Quan McMillian has Chance to Join NFL's Very Best
When the Denver Broncos took a chance on cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian, an undrafted free agent from East Carolina, many dismissed him. Yet, a closer look at his game tape revealed a player with the potential to impact the NFL significantly.
Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II recognized this potential, seeing a player who could have a long and successful career in the league. McMillian faced an uphill battle to secure a spot on the Broncos roster, being an undersized corner from a small school.
Despite the odds, McMillian impressed early in the offseason programs, demonstrating his talent and potential. This strong performance continued into the training camp and preseason, leading to his inclusion in the practice squad. He seized the opportunity to play at the end of the season, showing promise in his limited action.
The Broncos bet on that potential, and McMillian quickly showed it was worth it during the 2023 season. While he wasn’t a starter to begin with, the struggling Broncos defense made some changes, and McMillian became one as the nickel corner. Over the first three weeks of the season, McMillian played six total snaps, all of which came in the Broncos' Week 2 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Once Week 4 came, McMillian was inserted into the lineup and played 43 snaps that week. He finished the season playing an average of 47 snaps per game over the remaining 14 games.
In the Broncos' historic defensive run over their five-game win streak, McMillian played outstanding football with eight stops, a forced fumble, and two interceptions. He quickly cemented himself as the Broncos' nickel corner for the rest of that season and 2024.
However, despite that, the young corner still has plenty to grow and improve upon. To close out the season, he allowed 17-of-27 targets to be caught, including a perfect 5-for-5 for 93 yards against the New England Patriots.
McMillian can be a little loose with his coverage at times, which creates a big-play threat by the opponent. And that happened multiple times in 2023. Cutting down on those plays would go a long way to boosting his status as a nickel corner.
Not only that, but McMillian could do with being more reliable as a tackler, as he missed 11 last season. However, tackling may always be an issue with him because of his relatively diminutive 5-foot-10, 183-pound stature. His technique has to be near perfect, and even then, he will still likely miss tackles.
Bottom Line
Overall, it was an excellent season for McMillian, and he showed plenty of ability to be a quality starting nickel corner in the NFL. Improving these crucial areas would make him better, and could see him included in the conversation for being one of the best nickel corners in the NFL.
The Broncos' improvements on the defensive line could be beneficial, especially if they can get after the quarterback quicker and more reliably. This is a big year for McMillian and it could help him land a big deal, but the good news for the Broncos is they still have some control over his cost due to him being an exclusive rights free agent following 2024.
