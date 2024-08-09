Broncos Will Start QB Jarrett Stidham in Preseason Game 1 vs. Colts
The Denver Broncos have announced which quarterback will start in the team's preseason debut vs. the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. It'll be Jarrett Stidham this week.
But head coach Sean Payton also revealed that rookie first-rounder Bo Nix will start "next week."
“I just think right now, certainly he’s been here, his experience," Payton said of his decision to start Stidham. "Next week, it’ll be Nix, but we’re focused on this game and I would say that it’s just where we’re at.”
Stidham will start the game, playing through what Payton called "Phase 1" of the game-plan. Nix will be the next quarterback in, followed by Zach Wilson. Exactly how that "unfolds" remains to be seen, according to Payton.
“We just have to see where we’re at reps-wise,” Payton said. “There’s a little trick to it. Are we at Play 14 and the No.1s are still out there? It really depends on how the game unfolds.”
The announcement comes as no shock, as Payton has stood pat with his decision to not only pit his quarterback trio in an open competition, but the head coach has also stuck to Stidham as the QB1 through all of OTAs and training camp. And to Stidham's credit, he's not done anything to lose the job, per se.
Meanwhile, Nix has steadily gained momentum, quickly leap-frogging Wilson, the young veteran and former No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Denver's first 'unofficial' depth chart laughably placed Nix on the third team, but the eye test proved that the rookie stood much higher than that in reality.
Maybe even higher than Stidham.
But for now, Payton isn't getting too far ahead of himself. The Broncos will let this battle play out through the preseason. It wouldn't be shocking to see Payton announce his decision for QB1 following the second preseason game, and after Nix has been given the opportunity to start one contest.
Broncos-Colts kicks off on Sunday at 11 am MDT at Lucas Oil Stadium.
