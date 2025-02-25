Paton: 'There's a Chance' Broncos Re-Sign RB Javonte Williams
INDIANAPOLIS — The door is not yet closed on Javonte Williams returning to the Denver Broncos in 2025.
General manager George Paton revealed at the NFL Scouting Combine "there's a chance" the Broncos re-sign the veteran running back, an impending unrestricted free agent. It was previously reported Williams was unlikely to be retained.
"I think Javonte is one of the best pass-protectors in the league, and I think he's still young and he's still ascending," Paton told reporters Tuesday. "[He's] another year removed from the injury."
Williams, 24, appeared in all 17 games for Denver this past season but was largely ineffective, laboring to 3.7 yards per carry while finishing as Pro Football Focus' 50th-ranked RB among 59 qualifiers. Leading a committee backfield, the 2021 second-round pick was outshined by former undrafted free agent Jaleel McLaughlin and then-rookie fifth-rounder Audric Estime.
McLaughlin and Estime (and RBs Tyler Badie and Blake Watson) are under contract through 2025, though the Broncos are fully expected to add to the room through either free agency next month or, more probable, the Draft in April.
Holding the No. 20 overall pick, Denver reportedly will meet with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty -- the consensus top RB in the incoming class -- at the Combine this week.
"I think that there's so many different flavors in this draft of runner, and we have some backs that we like," Paton said. "So it's going to be an interesting process, and it already has been, just to get to know these runners. I know we're searching for the 'joker.' It's kind of like the Loch Ness Monster, trying to find a dang 'joker,' but I've played Sean's teams that had them and they're hell. [There are] a lot of different backs. I think it's a good year to maybe go get a back because there's so many."
