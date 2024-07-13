Javonte Williams Makes it Clear How he Feels About Broncos' New RB Additions
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams is known for his prowess and the physical, violent way that he carries the ball. But his football IQ is also known very, very high.
After all, Williams was valedictorian of Wallace-Rose Hill High School in Teachey, North Carolina. Broncos fans don't need to wonder whether he understood the message the team sent by drafting the similarly built and physical Audric Estimé in the fifth round.
You can't exactly fault the Broncos for hedging a little at running back. Williams is not only entering a the final year of his contract, but is also approaching the two-year mark since he suffered a multi-ligament knee injury that threatened his career.
Williams' recovery from that terrifying injury was shockingly fast. He was back in time to start at running back for the Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 season when most prognosticators with any education in sports science and the NFL expected him to open the campaign on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
Williams deserves to be commended for his speedy recovery, but he didn't have the same burst and wiggle that Broncos fans saw his rookie year pre-injury. That's likely another reason for the Broncos adding Estimé and signing priority free agent Blake Watson following the draft.
During OTAs, Williams held court once with local media, and while he's never been the most verbose guy, when he was asked about whether he's worried about any new guys making the roster, he kept his answer short and sweet.
"I just do my job, and do what I've got to do," Williams said.
Undaunted, another question a few beats later was volleyed at Williams — only this time, it was postured around whether he's worried about keeping a spot on the Broncos' 53-man roster.
"I just do my job," Williams said with a head nod.
It's one thing to wonder whether Williams factors into the Broncos' designs post-2024, but it's another altogether to speculate on whether he'll even make the roster. He refused to feed into any drama with his answers, but the terse, short way in which he delivered them showed, albeit passive-aggressively, how he feels about the subject of being challenged as Denver's RB1.
For example, on the subject of the Broncos' three-way quarterback competition, Williams was much more loquacious, even if he wasn't exactly running off at the mouth.
“I like all of them," Williams said. "They all have their different styles and you can tell who is throwing you the ball by how hard it is coming and things like that. They are all making good decisions early on and it’s going to be fun.”
I counted three full sentences in that answer, whereas, when it came to the topics that perhaps are a bit more sensitive to him personally, we're talking one sentence. And in the final case, four words.
This all portends well for the Broncos, though. Competition anxiety brings out the best in human beings, especially elite athletes like Williams.
Going into 2024, Williams had every motivation to go out and have himself a nice season. Earning a second contract, whether it comes via the Broncos or an outside team, is usually enough to motivate the grown men of the National Football League.
The new running backs the Broncos added can only fuel a driven, highly focused young veteran like Williams. Here's to hoping he goes out and makes himself indispensable to Sean Payton.
Williams is also joined by fellow 2023 incumbents Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie as veterans to whom the rookies may threaten. Perine is a popular choice among the football speculators to be a surprise veteran cut at camp's end. He's expensive, and Estimé checks a lot of the same boxes.
Williams was Denver's second-round draft pick in 2021. It's been a minute since a Broncos running back earned a second contract.
