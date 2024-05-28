5 Broncos With a Lot to Prove in a Contract Year
Over the past couple of weeks, I've examined four Denver Broncos entering the final year of their contracts and the cases for and against extending them. The Broncos are likely to extend at least two of those players, with one choice coming down to either Baron Browning or Jonathon Cooper, and the other coming down to Garett Bolles or Quinn Meinerz.
An extension for Patrick Surtatin II, who will be with the Broncos in 2025 after they exercised his fifth-year option, is certain to happen. The only question is how soon the Broncos will be able to get an extension done.
But what about other players entering the final years of their current contracts? They're less likely to be extended. However, they could be allowed to test the market in 2025, then brought back on short-term, low-cost deals if they don't find another team.
Let's look at those players whose best hope might be a low-cost deal for no more than two years.
Javonte Williams | RB
After a solid rookie season, in which Williams had 203 rushing attempts and averaged 4.4 yards per carry, there were high hopes for him in 2022. However, a significant knee injury ended his season after four games. In 2023, following a rapid recovery and return to the field, he averaged just 3.6 yards per carry on 217 attempts.
The Broncos then drafted Audric Estime in the fifth round of this year's draft. Signs point to Estime joining Jaleel McLaughlin as the top backs for the long term, meaning Williams could be traded before the season (and because he would go through waivers if released, a trade is possible with teams lower in waiver priority) or, if he stays, allowed to leave in 2025.
If Williams does stay and produces well, the Broncos would be better off letting him test the market. But a good 2024 season could leave the door open for him to return, as long as it's a low-cost deal.
D.J. Jones | DL
Jones was a bright spot for the Broncos in 2022 after signing a three-year, $30 million contract. He was a productive player in Ejiro Evero's scheme.
Jones wasn't as good in 2023, though, and I had him as a likely cap casualty. But the Broncos decided to keep Jones and he's expected to start alongside Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers this season.
But I would be surprised if the Broncos kept Jones in 2025. The team could always insert Malcolm Roach into a starting role. then draft a defensive lineman. However, one can't rule out Jones sticking around at a lower price point.
Caden Sterns | S
Sterns had a solid rookie season with two interceptions, two sacks, and five pass break-ups in 2021. He was on track to become a key player for the Broncos defense.
However, injuries have cut Sterns' 2022 and 2023 seasons short. He might be considered a long shot to make the roster at this point.
But if Sterns does make the roster and demonstrates he can still contribute, the door may be left open for him to stick around as a depth player.
Cody Barton | LB
Barton enters his sixth season in the NFL after playing four years for the Seattle Seahawks and one for the Washington Commanders. He's logged 352 tackles in his career, with 136 in 2022, his final year with Seattle, and 121 in his one season in Washington.
Barton received $2.5M for the 2024 season from the Broncos and is expected to replace Josey Jewell in the starting lineup. If Barton has a season like Alex Singleton had in 2022, he could be rewarded in 2025 with a multi-year deal — after testing the market, that is. However, he's likely in competition with another linebacker for an extension.
Jonas Griffith | LB
Griffith was a good depth player in 2021, his rookie season, and even started four games. He followed up in 2022 with another solid season. In particular, he was good on special teams.
But Griffith's 2023 season was cut short because of injuries. Still, the Broncos gave Griffth a one-year deal for $985K when he was set to become a restricted free agent.
If Griffith stays healthy and proves his worth both on defense and special teams, he could be the one the Broncos reward with a multi-year deal. As with Barton, though, the Broncos are likely to let him test the market before doing such a deal.
