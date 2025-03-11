Broncos RB Room Suffers a Hit After Javonte Williams Joins Cowboys
The Denver Broncos have had to endure a few painful goodbyes on Monday, and the one that'll sting the locker room the most (thus far) is starting running back Javonte Williams. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Williams is joining the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year deal worth $3 million.
"Former Broncos RB Javonte Williams is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Cowboys, per sources. Max $3.5M with incentives," Pelissero posted on X.
A 2021 second-round pick out of North Carolina, the Broncos traded up in that draft to take Williams. His pro career started off with a bang, rushing for 900-plus yards and four touchdowns, giving the Broncos 1,200 yards of offense from scrimmage.
Then the injury bug struck early in Williams' second year, suffering a multi-ligament tear in his knee and derailing the talented back's career. It was an injury that threatened his playing career, but he returned to the field quickly the following season.
But Williams wasn't the same guy in 2023. And although he was valuable to Sean Payton's offense as a three-down back, he just never regained that explosive edge that made him such a punishing and prolific ball-carrier.
Last season, Williams rushed for 513 yards and four touchdowns, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry. He became the three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust cliche, unfortunately, and it wasn't because of the Broncos' offensive line, which was one of the top two highest-graded units in the NFL.
Between what he lost from the injury and his lack of vision, which often led to him running into the backs of his blockers, Williams simply never regained his pre-injury form in Denver. And although it likely pained the Broncos to let him go, because he's such a good guy and locker room presence, and at least reliable, there's a reason the team has been linked to every free-agent running back on the market and all the top prospects in the draft.
“There’s a chance we bring Javonte back," Broncos GM George Paton said at the NFL Combine. "I think Javonte’s one of the best pass protectors in the league. I think he’s still young and he’s still ascending, another year removed from the injury. I think there are so many different flavors in this draft of runner.”
The Broncos are looking for serious upgrades this offseason at running back, and that came at Williams' expense, unfortunately. But at least he'll get an opportunity to ply his trade in another big football town in Dalls.
Happy trails, Pookie.
