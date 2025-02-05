Report: Broncos Scout Rob Paton Becomes Jets' Personnel Exec
Denver Broncos national scout Rob Paton is leaving the organization to become the New York Jets' co-director of player personnel, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Wednesday.
Paton will reunite with former Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey, now the Jets' general manager, hired last month.
"Rob Paton replaces Greg Nejmeh, who reportedly mutually agreed to part ways with the Jets after 16 years with the organization," Klis noted.
The nephew of Broncos GM George Paton, Rob had been with the club since 2017 working under director of college scouting Brian Stark. Prior to that, he spent two seasons as a scouting analyst at UCLA.
Paton is the latest member of the Broncos' 2024 cabinet to change NFL hats this offseason. The team also lost Mougey, vice president of football ops/compliance Mark Thewes (Raiders), senior personnel exec David Shaw (Lions), tight ends coach Declan Doyle (Bears), passing game coordinator John Morton (Lions), and special teams coach Chris Banjo (Jets).
Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica and inside linebackers coach Greg Manusky were relieved of their duties in January.
