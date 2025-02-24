🎥 Jevon Holland lists what he is looking for in free agency:



➖ Detailed and experienced coaching

➖ Honest culture

➖ Men-leading HC

➖ A team that wants to win

➖ Leaders that want to lead and set examples by actions, not by their word



(YT: Breakin' House Rules)