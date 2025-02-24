FA S Jevon Holland's Wishlist Makes Broncos an Ideal Landing Spot
After exceeding expectations in a dramatic way in 2024, the Denver Broncos are eyeing a return to the league’s elite. Led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix and one of the best defenses in all of the NFL, Denver won 10 games despite being tabbed as one of the worst rosters prior to the season.
Although it was an incredible feat, the Broncos still have a lot of work to do to round out a truly competitive roster capable of taking on teams like Baltimore, Kansas City, and Buffalo.
Denver’s defense was a smothering unit in terms of getting after the quarterback and in run defense, but there were some leaky moments in pass coverage down the stretch of the season, particularly over the middle of the field.
Safety P.J. Locke, while a solid rotational player, didn’t quite take the steps necessary to be a full-time starter for the defense. Safety is a sneaky need for the Broncos, and they could look to free agency to fill the void.
One free agent who could be an option is Brandon Jones’s former Miami teammate Jevon Holland. A former second-round draft pick out of Oregon, Holland is one of the better players at the position and is poised to see a rather sizable contract head his way on the open market.
Over the weekend, Holland appeared on the Breakin’ House Rules podcast and broke down exactly what he is looking for in his future team.
“Detailed and experienced coaching and a player-supportive ownership,” Holland said. “A just—honest culture setting and men-leading head coach with a goal and standard that he holds everybody to. A team that wants to win and has players with like-mindedness about the team’s goals and standards. Leaders that want to lead and set examples by their actions, and not by their words. So, I think that in and of itself is what I’m looking for.”
That sounds a lot like what the Broncos currently offer as a possible destination.
Sean Payton is one of the most respected and experienced head coaches in the league and sets very high standards for his players. He holds them accountable, setting a culture in the locker room dedicated to winning and blocking out the noise and nonsense. Take a look at the Russell Wilson situation from a couple of years ago as an example.
In terms of ownership, the Walton-Penner family ownership group has made it clear it will spare no expense to help its players win and provide a team and player-friendly environment. They’ve replaced the field turf at Empower Field at Mile High multiple times in the name of player safety and are currently constructing a new training facility that is 30% larger than the current facilities at Dove Valley, complete with a new weight room and locker room attached to the Pat Bowlen Field House.
Another possible connection to Denver is the fact that Holland is represented by the same agent as Locke and the same agency as Broncos safety JL Skinner, which could open up an easier path to negotiations.
Based on what Holland is looking for in his future, the Broncos offer a very obvious fit. The coaching staff has already shown the capability to exceed expectations with a roster deemed as wanting, and the ownership group is doing everything in its power to foster a quality living and work experience.
The players on the Broncos roster have shown selflessness, buying into the culture set forth by Payton and the coaching staff, and have done so while also propping each other up in the media. Denver has more talent than most prognosticators think they do, and adding Holland to the fold would provide a great boost over the middle of the field for the future.
