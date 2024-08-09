Broncos OC Joe Lombardi Reveals Where QB Bo Nix has Most Improved
The Denver Broncos are approaching their first preseason game, which means fans will give the entirety of the fan base its first look at rookie quarterback Bo Nix. The first-rounder has shown steady improvement through training camp thus far and received praise from veterans in the locker room, putting him on the right track to securing the starting job.
But where and how has the rookie improved this summer? Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi revealed that Nix's most considerable improvement through camp.
“I think it’s just comfort level with just the operation," Lombardi said on Thursday. "He’s really instinctive and so playing football has been good from jump. It’s just getting the huddle calls, some of the checks at the line of scrimmage. The more you see that, the better you get and he’s just getting more comfortable."
As advertised in his pre-draft profile, Nix is intelligent, diligent, and, above all, one of the hardest workers in the class. Even as a rookie, he’s making strides in the offense, and while he may not always have an install down immediately every time, Nix quickly learns and excels.
"We had a pretty good install the last three days," Lombardi continued on Nix. "He’s had to restart some of that, but he’s everything that you hoped for with his intelligence, and the way he studies and prepares. It’s really just the comfort level. When you give him a play, and it’s new and the defense has a new install, there’s a little bit of a… Not as much confidence when he gets it and you look in his eyes. After a couple of days when you’re running the same plays, you just feel like he’s a veteran. So just the comfort level.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Learning an entire offense as a rookie is daunting, but Nix seems ahead of the curve, even more so than the five quarterbacks drafted ahead of him. Sean Payton put his trust and belief behind Nix by selecting him 12th overall, and so far, it’s looking like he made the right choice.
The Broncos' preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts will have every fan glued to their TV. It’s felt like an eternity since Broncos Country had a young quarterback with the promise of being the franchise's future to root for.
Nix may very well be the franchise-changing signal caller Denver has dreamt of for almost a decade. We'll start finding out as soon as Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!