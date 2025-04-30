Report: John Elway Was Driving Golf Cart During Agent’s Serious Fall
Denver Broncos Hall-of-Fame quarterback and former general manager John Elway was reportedly at the wheel of a golf cart when his former agent and business partner Jeff Sperbeck fell from the vehicle, suffering life-threatening injuries. TMZ broke the news, reporting that the incident occurred on Saturday night.
ESPN had some further insight on the unfortunate turning of events.
"Jeff Sperbeck, a longtime friend of Elway's who became his manager in 1990, is on life support, according to TMZ. Sperbeck, 61, reportedly fell off the golf cart and hit his head on asphalt," ESPN wrote. "The incident occurred Saturday in La Quinta, California, according to multiple reports."
Elway reportedly made the 911 call on behalf of Sperbeck, who was unconscious but breathing. Per TMZ, there is no reason to believe Elway was driving negligently.
The two friends and their wives were apparently in La Quinta, CA, to attend the Stagecoach Music Festival. The golf cart incident occurred as Elway and Sperbeck were leaving an after-party, per TMZ.
Unfortunately, Sperbeck's prognosis doesn't look good.
"By all accounts, paramedics and hospital staffers did everything they could to save Jeff, but asTMZ Sports first reported... the prognosis is not good," TMZ wrote. "We're told he has been on life support as doctors prepare to harvest his organs for donation."
It's heartbreaking news for Sperbeck and his family, and for Elway. The two have been close friends since Elway's retirement from football in 1999, and they started the 7Cellars winery together in 2013.
Thoughts and prayers go out to the Sperbeck family.
Elway played 16 seasons with the Broncos, leading the team to five Super Bowl appearances and back-to-back World Championships. Following his retirement, he spent time in the business world and later, the Arena Football League, where his Colorado Crush won a championship.
Elway returned to the Broncos as a V.P. of football operations under late owner Pat Bowlen in 2011. Elway cleaned up the mess left by failed head coach Josh McDaniels, winning five straight AFC West crowns to open his front-office tenure.
In 2012, Elway took on the general manager mantle and successfully recruited the biggest free-agent fish in NFL history — Peyton Manning. The Broncos would go on to make a pair of Super Bowl appearances, winning a World Championship with Manning in 2015.
Following Manning's retirement, Elway lost head coach Gary Kubiak one year later, who stepped down following the 2016 campaign. From there, Elway struggled to find the right head coach and quarterback.
After 2020's brutal finish, Elway hired George Paton as the Broncos' new GM, and stepped back as president of football operations. When the Walton/Penner group purchased the Broncos, Elway's executive role changed to that of a consultant until March of 2023.
All in, Elway's fingerprints are on seven of the eight Super Bowl appearances the Broncos have made, and all thre of their Lombardi Trophies. He could use Broncos Country's thoughts and prayers right now, too.
