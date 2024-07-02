DL John Franklin-Myers was Quietly Broncos' Biggest Offseason Move
On the final day of the 2024 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos made a game-changing trade, bringing in John Franklin-Myers from the New York Jets. Franklin-Myers was a pivotal player on the Jets' defensive line and was a much-needed addition to the Broncos.
The success of this trade could significantly enhance the Broncos' defensive line performance, depending on Franklin-Myers' ability to deliver on the field.
Over his career, Franklin-Myers has been the epitome of consistency. He has picked up at least 50 pressures in the last four seasons.
While Franklin-Myers doesn’t have a high sack total — 22 over five seasons — he has shown the consistency to generate pressure and get after the quarterback. The Broncos need that on their defensive line.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Franklin-Myers' consistency should help out Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, and the Broncos edge rushers to be more consistent with getting after the quarterback. Last season, the Broncos had to blitz at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL because they struggled to get pressure in four-man rushes.
Despite all that blitzing, the Broncos had a measly 4.4 hurry percentage, the third-worst in the NFL, and a fourth-worst pressure percentage of 18.2%. Denver's 6.8 sack percentage ranked the 13th-worst.
Watching the games, it was clear that the Broncos needed more help after the quarterback, but the stats and data show how badly that help was needed. Some of that is schematic, but it's primarily a talent issue.
The Broncos didn’t have the talent they needed to improve in that area. It was a one-person show on the defensive line with Allen, and Franklin-Myers gives them more talent, but it's now on the scheme to take full advantage of the talent.
Undoubtedly, Franklin-Myers will be a starter on the defensive line. There's an argument that he's the best D-lineman on the Broncos roster.
Franklin-Myers' pass rush isn’t all he brings, as he has consistently improved as a run defender over his career and is coming off his best season in that area of his game. His run-stopping chops is where he can help Jones and Allen and become a formidable run defense, which the Broncos desperately need.
Last season, the Broncos were consistently gouged on the ground due to poor run defense, finishing as the 30th-ranked rushing unit. Multiple Broncos D-linemen, on what seemed like every snap, allowed the blockers to get onto the linebackers. Franklin-Myers should help eat up those blockers and give the linebackers an open lane to attack the ball carrier.
Bottom Line
On paper, Franklin-Myers is the most significant offseason addition the Broncos made. It completely flipped the defensive line's outlook with a known product and producer at the NFL level.
There's no doubt about Franklin-Myers' talent, but his addition puts more pressure on Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Can Joseph properly utilize his improved defensive line by getting after the quarterback and stopping the run?
If Joseph fails at that, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Franklin-Myers have a down year.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!