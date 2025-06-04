Broncos OLB 'Hoping to Get Cleared Soon' After Offseason Surgery
Second-year Broncos outside linebacker Jonah Elliss is still recovering from the shoulder injury that knocked him out of the club's playoff game in January and required corrective surgery this offseason.
Elliss recently told The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel that he's "hoping to get cleared soon" but conceded there remains "a little bit of stuff we need to work on.”
Elliss sustained what he initially believed was a stinger during the first quarter of Denver's Wild Card loss at Buffalo on Jan. 12. In reality, the former Utah standout fractured his scapula to the extent it "cracked into my shoulder," necessitating a trip under the knife.
"Elliss stayed in Colorado for most of the ensuing months and is back on the field now for OTAs, albeit in a somewhat limited capacity," Gabriel reported on June 2.
The 76th overall pick of last year's draft, Elliss flashed legitimate pass-rushing chops despite being relegated to rotational duties, posting seven tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, five sacks, and two pass breakups across 434 defensive snaps, and earning Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team honors.
As a sophomore, the expectation is that Elliss follows in the footsteps of Broncos starting OLB Nik Bonitto, who ascended from a little-known backup in 2023 to an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2024.
“No doubt," general manager George Paton told reporters in March. "Look at Nik Bonitto. Last year at this time did we think Nik Bonitto would be an All-Pro player? I don’t think anyone would have said that. It’s a credit to Sean, it’s a credit to the staff how they develop these young players to take that next step. They all grow at different areas. Like we talked about, [CB] Pat Surtain [II] walked in the door. He was Pat Surtain, but a lot of these guys, some get it in the second year, some get it in the third year. You can’t be overly patient, but you just have to keep developing your young players.”
Once he returns to full health, Elliss will likely reprise his role as the Broncos' No. 3 EDGE defender behind Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, competing for reps with Dondrea Tillman and rookie Que Robinson.
And "shooting higher" with some experience under his belt.
“My get-off is something that, I think it was a mix of me thinking too much and then just not getting off the ball,” Elliss told Gabriel. “It’s something I’ve really been focusing on. My initial step and my get-off. That’s something that coaches have told me — I see it too when I sit down and watch film. It’s something I need to work on and I feel like when I really start getting off the ball is when I really become a threat off the edge.”
“The success I had, I’m grateful for it but I’m shooting higher,” he added. “I feel like the get-off and really working my rush, working the arc will really help me keep improving my game.”