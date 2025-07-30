Jonathon Cooper Highlights Why Broncos Must Keep Defensive Core Intact
The Denver Broncos' top two interior defensive linemen, Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers, are in a contract year, as is All-Pro rush linebacker Nik Bonitto. The speculation about who gets extended first has been talked about ad nauseam.
However, that conversation should only intensify after Jonathon Cooper recently took to the podium at Broncos training camp. On Saturday, Cooper was asked about the importance of continuity, and his answer highlights why the Broncos need to finalize a deal with their top defensive free agents, especially in the wake of wide receiver Courtland Sutton's extension.
“It's extremely important," Cooper said of continuity. "You've got to be in tune with your teammates. You've got to know what other guys are thinking, what other guys are feeling on certain plays or on certain calls and knowing each other's jobs. Those conversations don't stop whether we're on the field or whether we're off the field. We're constantly talking about football and constantly building a better connection with each other so that we can go out there and perform the way that we're supposed to.”
The continuity goes beyond the field, as the players develop a personal relationship. That can, in turn, help drive them to perform better on the field.
When it comes to being on the field, especially for defensive linemen and edge rushers, there is a lot of unspoken communication that can happen. A glance can be enough to signal a plan of attack without saying a word, and potentially tipping off the opposing offensive line.
Even more than that, after spending a few years playing together, guys can pick up on certain habits or preferences based on down and distance. They can then use that knowledge to adjust their actions to be better counterparts as teammates.
With the Broncos having three of their front five defenders scheduled to be free agents after this season, continuity has to be a driving force in the decision to keep them. The Broncos' defensive front is formidable, and they proved that last year. Another year together could make the unit even stronger.
What hurts the Broncos is that they don’t exactly have the pieces to replace those guys, based on what we know now. Sure, Jonah Elliss, Que Robinson, and Dondrea Tillman help round out the rush linebacker room, but none of them have shown they can replace Bonitto. Bonitto is the only player of the three pending free agents for whom the Broncos may have potential answers waiting in the wings.
The Broncos drafted Sai’vion Jones for the defensive line, and he does have a similar play style to Franklin-Myers. However, defensive linemen typically require two to three years of development before being ready to start and make an impact. That puts pressure on getting a two- or three-year deal done with Franklin-Myers.
The Takeaway
The Broncos can complete all of their major deals, including those with Malcolm Roach, another pending free agent on the defensive line, and still be in a good position. Expectations have become for them to get all of those deals done, and Cooper’s comment about the importance of continuity illustrates why.