Von Miller Opens Up on Potential Return to Broncos
Exes are exes for a reason — but this might be the exception.
In a recent sitdown with Kay Adams of the Up & Adams Show, former Denver Broncos superstar pass-rusher and current unsigned free agent Von Miller left the door open for a potential return to the Mile High City in 2025.
"I've always loved blue and orange ... you just have to see," Miller told Adams on Tuesday. "It's a fun time right now for me and my career. You just have to wait and see, take it one day at a time."
He continued: "I've done everything I could possibly do, and whatever's next for me is what's next. It's exciting looking at new teams, new quarterbacks, new environments, and a new place to be. It's fun."
Don't miss out on any Denver Broncos news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A future first-ballot Hall of Famer, Miller was traded by Denver to the Rams in 2021 following 11 seasons, eight Pro Bowl selections, and a Super Bowl MVP trophy. He went on to earn another Lombardi during that lone year with Los Angeles.
Miller spent the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, notching 14 sacks and 23 quarterback hits across 36 games, including 11 starts. He was released on March 9 and has since drawn little known interest.
Miller, who turns 36 on Wednesday, previously expressed a desire to rejoin the Broncos — be it in a playing or ceremonial capacity.
“I bleed Orange & Blue," he said in January. "I’m Broncos Country for life. I’ll end up back in Denver whenever that is, whether that’s two years, three years, four years. But down the road, for sure I’ll be back in Denver... Denver will be home when it’s all said and done.”
Whether the team accommodates Miller's wishes, however, is an entirely different conversation that may extend beyond next month's NFL Draft. At this juncture, the longer his market stagnates, the more likely he is to hang up his cleats.
As a Bronco.
Join the most passionate fanbase in Denver Broncos-land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!