Key Broncos in Search of Historical Milestones vs. Browns on MNF
The Denver Broncos sit at 7-5 and are in control of the AFC's No. 7 playoff seed — the last spot in the dance. With five games left to be played, there is the possibility that Denver could squander that playoff spot, which is why the team has to keep the pedal to the metal.
That starts with taking down a 3-8 Cleveland Browns squad on Monday Night Football. Cleveland's record isn't anything to write home about, but particularly salient is that since Jameis Winston has taken over as the starting quarterback, the Browns are 2-2.
So this isn't exactly a team looking ahead to the sweet release of the offseason and going on sun-soaked vacations. The Browns are still very much throwing haymakers, having knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, and while their playoff hopes are all but kaput, nothing satisfies such a team as exacting a pound of flesh from a would-be contender and knocking them down a peg.
Collectively, the Broncos have much to play for, including extending their winning streak to three games. On the individual level, several Broncos are approaching milestones and statistical marks that make them historically relevant. Let's examine.
Bo Nix Aiming for Exclusive NFL Real Estate
Nix needs to record at least 200 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and no interceptions on Sunday to become the first rookie in NFL history to record four such straight games.
Zach Allen Needs a Sack
Allen needs one sack to set a new career high in quarterback takedowns recorded in a season.
So Does Nik Bonitto
Bonitto needs one sack to become the first Bronco since 2018 to record at least a sack in 10 games of a season.
Jonathon Cooper Aiming for Winston
Cooper needs 1.5 sacks to tie defensive tackle Shelby Harris for the fourth-most quarterback takedowns by a seventh-round pick in team history. Although, it's worth noting that Cooper was drafted by the Broncos. Harris was not.
Wil Lutz Has a Need, a Need for Speed
Lutz needs to record two points to become the fourth-fastest kicker in NFL history to reach 1,000 career points scored.
Patrick Surtain II Seeking the Ball
Surtain needs two passes defensed to become the first Bronco in team history to record 10 pass breakups in each of his first four seasons.
Courtland Sutton Wants the End Zone
Sutton needs one receiving touchdown to become the 10th player in club history to record at least six receiving scores in three seasons.
