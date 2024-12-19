Key Broncos in Search of Historical Milestones vs. Chargers
The Denver Broncos are entering a for-all-the-marbles matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Thursday Night Football will be the stage for the Broncos' biggest game since 2015.
The Broncos haven't made the playoffs since 2015, a season that culminated in a Super Bowl 50 victory and the team's third Lombardi Trophy. Been some dark days since then, but Sean Payton has snapped the slump, producing the Broncos' first winning season since 2016.
Thursday night at SoFi Stadium affords Payton and the Broncos to truly make a statement by clinching a playoff berth. And it won't be easy, as the Chargers thumped the Broncos in Denver back in Week 6, defeating them handily.
Entering Week 16, several Broncos are on the brink of achieving career milestones and records. Here's what to watch for in Broncos-Chargers.
Bo Nix Gunning for 3,000
Nix needs 28 passing yards to become the 16th player in NFL history to reach 3,000 passing yards and 20 passing scores as a rookie.
Courtland Sutton Seeking 1,000
Sutton needs 122 yards through the air to record the second1,000-yard receiving season of his career.
Nik Bonitto Targeting Takedowns
Bonitto needs one full sack to become the third Bronco in team history to record at least 1.0 sack in 11 games of a season.
Zach Allen on the Prowl
Allen needs one sack to set a new career high in sacks recorded in a season. He has five.
Patrick Surtain II Searching for Swats
Surtain needs one pass defensed to record the most pass break-ups by a Broncos cornerback in his first four seasons in team history.
Jonathon Cooper Seeking a Sack
Cooper needs a half-sack to tie former Broncos defensive tackle Shelby Harris for the fourth-most quarterback takedowns by a seventh-round pick in team history. Harris wasn't drafted by the Broncos, it should be noted. Cooper was, in 2021.
Jonah Elliss Hungry for a Sack Lunch Too
Elliss needs 1.5 sacks to tie defensive end Shane Dronett for the fifth-most quarterback takedowns by a rookie in team history.
