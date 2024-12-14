Key Broncos in Search of Historical Milestones vs. Colts
The Denver Broncos are coming off their bye — Week 14, the latest the NFL allows — and it sets up perfectly for such a team looking to complete a playoff push. The Broncos have managed to avoid the worst of the injury bug's vagaries, but every player is banged up after 13 weeks of NFL war.
This year's bye being so late could end up being just what the doctor ordered for a Broncos squad on a three-game winning streak and holding a two-game lead for the No. 7 seed in the AFC Playoffs.
However, the Indianapolis Colts are coming to town on Sunday and they're fighting for their literal playoff lives. According to NFL.com, if the Colts lose to the Broncos, their playoff probability drops from 54% (with a win) to 7%.
Suffice it to say, the Broncos are going to get Indy's best shot. As we watch the Broncos contend with the Colts, there are a few players on the brink of reaching career milestones and franchise records.
And there's one really cool collective milestone within reach. Let's examine.
One Win Snaps the Streak
A win would give the Broncos nine victories on the season, giving the team its first winning campaign since 2016. The streak of seven long losing seasons (eight playoff-less) would come to an end.
Bo Nix Looking to Light it Up
Nix needs 158 passing yards and three passing touchdowns to become the 16th player in NFL history to reach 3,000 passing yards and 20 passing scores as a rookie.
Courtland Sutton Wants the Ball
Sutton needs 154 yards through the air to record the second 1,000 -yard receiving season of his career.
Zach Allen Hungry for a Sack Lunch
Allen needs one sack to set a new career high in quarterback takedowns recorded in a season. He sits with five on the season currently.
Nik Bonitto Wants Broncos History
Bonitto needs 1.0 sack to become the third Bronco in team history to record at least 1.0 sack in 11 games of a season.
Jonathon Cooper is Also QB Ravenous
Cooper needs 0.5 sacks to tie defensive tackle Shelby Harris for the fourth-most quarterback takedowns by a Broncos seventh-round pick in team history. The big difference is that Cooper wa sa Broncos draft pick. Harris wasn't.
Jonah Elliss Wants a Helping
Elliss needs 1.5 sacks to tie defensive end Shane Dronett for the fifth-most quarterback takedowns by a rookie in team history.
Patrick Surtain II Looking to Swat
Surtain needs one pass defensed become the first Bronco in team history to record 10 pass breakups in each of his first four seasons.
