3 Keys to Broncos Snapping Raiders Unacceptable 8-Game Winning Streak
After the Denver Broncos started 0-2 to open the regular season, there was little hope that Sean Payton’s team could beat two good football teams on the road in consecutive weeks. But that’s exactly what the now 2-2 Broncos did, earning back-to-back wins against the Bucs in Tampa and Jets in New York, flying back to the Mile High City feeling energized and competitive for Raider Week.
Week 5’s tilt vs. the Las Vegas Raiders takes place in Denver. The 2-2 Raiders come to town boasting an eight-game winning streak against the Broncos.
In fact, the last time the Broncos beat the Raiders was back in December 2019, before they moved to Las Vegas when the Silver and Black played out of Oakland, CA. The game featured Drew Lock and Phillip Lindsay against Derek Carr and Jon Gruden, and that was the last time that Broncos Country enjoyed a victory against the Raiders here in Denver (16-15).
The pressure for the Broncos to win their first home game of the season is immense, especially against a historical rival that's had their number in recent years. How do the Broncos snap this ignominious streak?
Let's examine three keys to a Broncos victory over the Raiders.
Orange Crush Throwback Must Inspire Defense
The Broncos will debut their 1977 Throwback uniforms against the Raiders. The new threads pay tribute to the team’s Orange Crush era from 1977, which resulted in the Broncos appearing in their first Super Bowl appearance.
It’s no coincidence that Denver chose this week to reintroduce its Throwback threads. After all, the Broncos beat the Raiders in the 1977 AFC Championship Game. Adding to the nostalgia, the Broncos will induct former defensive back Steve Foley and tight end Riley Odoms into the Ring of Fame and plan to honor linebacker Randy Gradishar's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s unit is trending toward the upper echelon of the league’s most aggressive and effective units. The Broncos currently rank No. 2 in total defense and No. 3 in scoring defense, proving to be a consistent force through four games of action.
Denver’s defense features a dynamic pass rush that has seen 10 different players with a sack as the Broncos have totaled 16 sacks against the likes of Geno Smith, Justin Fields, Baker Mayfield, and Aaron Rodgers.
In Week 4's game, where the Raiders beat the Browns 20-16, Cleveland pass rusher Myles Garrett logged two sacks on Gardner Minshew, who was limited to 130 passing yards. Thus far, the charismatic Raiders signal-caller has thrown for 877 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions, completing over 70% of his passes.
Expect Joseph to let the dogs loose in this game, as defensive end Zach Allen and Denver’s pass-rushing posse are set to tee off on a very injury-riddled Raiders squad that has allowed 13 sacks this season. Not to mention rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper, who’s hoping to continue his streak of QB pressures, sacks, and tackles en route to a potential contract extension in Denver.
It's time to channel the same level of mean-streak attitude, physicality, and snot-rattling hits that the beloved Orange Crush defense used to dish out so many years ago. Look good, feel good, play elite.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Offense Must Break Out (Style Points Matter)
In today’s age of Pro Football Focus grades and fantasy football it’s quite easy to get caught up in the literal statistics of the box score. RBroncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix went 12-for-25 for 60 yards and one touchdown pass in an ugly 10-9 win last week.
What the numbers don’t indicate was that this was a second-consecutive road game, and the Broncos were heavy underdogs in a game that was wet, windy, rainy and dealt with terrible field conditions. Nix finally got the proverbial monkey off his back by throwing his first pro touchdown to No. 1 wideout Courtland Sutton, although the rookie has rushed for two scores this season.
Against this Raiders squad that seems to be imploding from drama and team injuries, Sean Payton should be able to get Nix and his Broncos offense going. The Raiders defense has allowed 678 total yards and 52 points in the last two weeks. Former Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy, who was traded to Cleveland last offseason, led the game with six receptions for 72 yards.
Suffice it to say, if Jeudy could get open against the Raiders, there’s no excuse for Sutton, Josh Reynolds, or any other receiver to not produce this week in an aggressive passing attack. Payton finally committed to running the ball in a season-high (16) rushing attempts with Javonte Williams last week, but this game will offer the opportunity for big plays that could potentially make highlight reels.
Let’s take any remaining restrictions off Nix and let the young man run wild on the ground and improve his pocket passing that could easily reveal multiple passing touchdowns. I’m looking for 200-plus yards passing with a combination of rushing and passing scores to boot from Nix.
This should be the ultimate get-right game for Payton’s offense. If Nix & Co. can’t find a passing rhythm with a variety of first downs, big-yard plays, and scoring drives, then Halloween has come early with plenty of reasons for Broncos Country to feel horror.
Don’t Sleep on Raiders: Trap Games Exist
Broncos Country breathed a sigh of relief when ESPN reported on Wednesday that Raiders wideout Davante Adams (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Denver. The 31-year-old All-Pro and Pro Bowler is reportedly unhappy in Las Vegas with rumblings of him feuding with first-year head coach Antonio Pierce. The rumor mill suggests that both the team and Adams are trying to work out a landing spot for him in a trade before the deadline on November 5.
Maxx Crosby, another Raiders All-Pro and Pro Bowler, has been listed with an ankle injury on this week’s practice report and missed the game against the Browns with his squad barely earning the win against Cleveland. Crosby did not practice the last two days, making him questionable for the game on Sunday. Still, it’d behoove the Broncos offense to prepare for a one-legged Crosby who could still be dangerous, just in case.
The Broncos' offensive line hasn’t given up a sack in the last two games, and a large part of that has been through Nix’s quick decision-making and deliberate rushes. A one-legged Crosby should be manageable for either Denver's tackle duo, Garett Bolles and Alex Palczewski, the latter of whom will make his third career start this week.
The Raiders' injury report this week had so many players on it that they could’ve easily constructed their own unit with 11-plus guys. Las Vegas could be without seven potential starters when they play in Denver on Sunday, including Adams and Crosby.
In the wake of Adams’ presumptive absence, veteran receiver Jakobi Meyers will most likely be Minshew’s favorite target in the Raiders passing game. It’ll be interesting to see whether Joseph allows rising cornerback Riley Moss to tangle up with Meyers or if he’ll get the Pat Surtain II treatment.
Remember, PS2 has already covered some stiff competition at the wide receiver position in DK Metcalf, George Pickens, Mike Evans, and Garrett Wilson, surrendering a total of seven receptions for 75 yards and zero touchdowns.
Sure, the Raiders are beaten up and are the underdog on the road in Denver for Week 5, but here’s to hoping that the Broncos don’t make the same mistakes that the Bucs and Jets did by overlooking an under-the-radar opponent only to be beaten at the end of regulation.
Blow the Raiders out and stay away from a close, trap-game.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!