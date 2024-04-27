Broncos Draft Missouri CB Kris Abrams-Draine With Pick 145 in Round 5
With the No. 145 overall pick in the fifth round, the Denver Broncos selected Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine. The team celebrated the Abrams-Draine selection on X.
Abrams-Draine is a 5-foot-11, 179-pound cover artist. He recorded a 4.44-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine.
Projected by many draftniks as a third-rounder, the Broncos may have gotten some good value in Abrams-Draine. As a senior at Mizzou, he posted a career-high four interceptions, to go alon with 51 tackles (38 solo), and 13 pass break-ups.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
All in, Abrams-Draine exits the college ranks with seven career interceptions and 34 pass break-ups. Mile High Huddle's Lance Sanderson had a fourth-round grade on Abrams-Draine.
"A tall and slender cornerback, Abrams-Draine is super fluid and incredibly versatile. He can play inside or outside and in multiple different coverage systems. He has good athleticism and ball skills with enough intelligence to read, recognize, and react to drive to the ball.
"Abrams-Draine brings good physicality for his size as a run defender and delivers accurate blows to a good target area as a tackler. He's a highly productive cover corner with good ball skills and ball-tracking ability," Sanderson wrote.
Of the Broncos first four draft picks, four have been 'value' positions: quarterback (Bo Nix), edge rusher (Jonah Elliss), and now cornerback in Abrams-Draine. Oregon wideout Troy Franklin was the Broncos' fourth-round pick, and while it might not be considered one of the 'value' positions, it's most definitely a premium position.
Abrams-Draine joins a Broncos cornerback room headlined by Patrick Surtain II, and featuring newcomer Levi Wallace, Ja'Quan McMillian, Damarri Mathis, and the second-year Riley Moss. There's a lot of youth in the room, but Surtain's accomplished presence offers plenty of stability.
We'll see what the future holds for Abrams-Draine.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!