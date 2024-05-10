Report: Broncos Sign Rookie DB Kris Abrams-Draine
On the eve of rookie minicamp, the Denver Broncos signed a fourth member of its 2024 draft class, agreeing to terms Thursday with defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine, per media reports.
Abrams-Draine's four-year contract is projected to be worth $4.368 million, with a $348,264 signing bonus. He'll count $882,066 against this season's salary cap.
Chosen in the fifth round (145th overall) out of Missouri, Abrams-Draine recorded 104 solo tackles, 34 pass deflections, and seven interceptions across 43 games for the Tigers. The 5-foot-11, 179-pound cover man totaled a career-high four picks during his 2023 senior campaign, earning first-team All-SEC honors.
A converted wide receiver, Abrams-Draine should compete for a prominent role in Denver's secondary, perhaps battling Riley Moss, Levi Wallace, and Damarri Mathis to start opposite Pro Bowl CB Patrick Surtain II.
"Abrams-Draine is someone we had a lot of exposure with in the offseason. He has really good versatility. He is kind of an outside-in corner flex," head coach Sean Payton said amid his post-draft press conference.
In related news, the Broncos assigned Abrams-Draine jersey No. 31, the number previously worn by fan-favorite safety Justin Simmons, who was released in March. This caused a bit of an uproar among Broncos Country — to the extent that Simmons was forced to calm the masses.
"Can’t believe I have to address this but if you supported me in Denver then please support Kris Abrams-Draine," Simmons wrote on X. "My number isn’t getting retired 😂. I appreciate the support and sensitivity to me leaving but let’s support the young gun! I know he will make it HIS number ✊🏽"
Abrams-Draine joins fifth-round running back Audric Estime and seventh-rounders, wide receiver Devaughn Vele and interior offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo, as Broncos rookies who've put pen to paper.
Still left unsigned at the time of this writing are first-round quarterback Bo Nix, third-round edge rusher Jonah Elliss, and fourth-round receiver Troy Franklin.
