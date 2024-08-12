Payton: Broncos TE Lucas Krull's Toe Injury Not Serious
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton gave a nine-word update when asked about the status of tight end Lucas Krull, who was carted off during Sunday's preseason-opening victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
Five words confirmed that Krull sustained a toe injury, as previously reported.
“Yeah, he's got a toe," Payton told the assembled media following the game.
Another four implied the injury is not serious.
“No, it's a toe," he said.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Krull went down in the second half of Denver's 34-30 win, and — despite leaving on a cart — was later spotted walking from the locker room to the sideline under his own power. The third-year former undrafted free agent finished with a team-high four receptions for 31 yards.
The effort was a continuation of a strong summer from Krull, listed as the third TE on the Broncos' initial preseason depth chart. Rotating with the second string, he reliably functioned as a safety outlet for rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who led four scoring drives in his live-action debut.
“Electric," Krull said last week of catching balls from Nix. "I think he’s the kind of guy when he lets it go, there’s always something with it and you know it’s going to be a ball that gives anyone an opportunity to make a play."
Krull could miss some practice time but has a reasonable chance of suiting up for next Sunday's exhibition affair versus Green Bay, where he'll continue challenging Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich for the opportunity to snag Nix's passes on a more prominent basis.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!