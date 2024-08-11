Broncos TE Lucas Krull Carted Off vs. Colts with Toe Injury
Denver Broncos tight end Lucas Krull was seen being carted off the field on Sunday in the second half of the team's preseason debut vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Krull would be ruled out.
The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson updated Krull's injury as a toe.
Krull led the Broncos in receptions on Sunday, catching all four of his targets for 31 yards. The young tight end seemed to have a bond with rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who looked his way early and often in the first half, especially.
Nix would lead the Broncos on four scoring drives in five possessions, putting 20 points on the board in about two quarters of play. Nix finished with 125 passing yards and 17 rushing yards, with a touchdown through the air and a 102.3 QB rating.
Krull arrived in Denver last fall and has earned a lot of praise from Broncos head coach Sean Payton. With Greg Dulcich back to health (hopefully), it'll be interesting to see how Krull fits in, assuming the toe injury isn't too serious.
We'll have to see what Coach Payton says about Krull's toe injury post-game. Fingers crossed. Krull's future looks bright with Nix expected to take over as the Broncos' starting quarterback.
Additional Injury Update
Broncos cornerback Art Green exited the game in the second half and was evaluated for concussion. He's also been ruled out, per Tomasson.
