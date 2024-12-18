Broncos WR Marvin Mims Named AFC Special Teams Player of Week
Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday.
This is the second such career award for the jack-of-all-trades, who made the Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro honors as a rookie in 2023 for his dynamic return ability.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Mims totaled 97 punt-return yards in Sunday's comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts — 61 of which came on a fourth-quarter runback that set up a Denver touchdown and gave the club a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
“I think the punt returners, we know how good we are and how we’re at the top of the league at it and we have a lot of confidence in that unit," Mims said after the game. "To be able to get that opportunity, it goes good for us almost every time. Those guys are really into it, they clean it up a lot for me to make a play.”
Entering Week 16, Mims is averaging a league-best 15.7 yards per punt return. He's also caught 23 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns while adding 11 carries for 40 rushing yards.
“I think it puts a lot of stress on [the defense]," Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of lining up Mims around the field. "We started experimenting with it and you weren’t sure, like, ‘Is this guy going to be able to carry the ball out of the backfield?’ That’s a whole different set of variables that you’re talking about. He has done great with it. I think after that first game it was like, ‘He can do this, and let’s keep thinking of things that he can do—to your point—to stress the defense and get the balls in his hands.’ He’s a talented player, and you have to get creative sometimes to get him the ball. It’s been working out well.”
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!