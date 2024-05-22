Broncos Need More Out of WR Marvin Mims Jr. on Offense in Year 2
When the Denver Broncos traded up for Marvin Mims Jr. in the 2023 NFL draft, they had high hopes for him to be a playmaker on offense. He showed promise during Denver's Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders, where he caught two of his 22 catches on the season for 113 of his 377 yards and his lone touchdown.
However, issues with ball security and quarterback play led to a decrease in Mims' usage, creating trust issues and other challenges that he had to overcome. Over the rest of the season, he broke 50 receiving yards two other times and 25 yards receiving three other times outside of Week 2.
While Mims still made an impact as a returner, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, the Broncos had much more in mind when they moved up to land him. As he enters Year 2, nothing and no one is standing in his way except himself.
According to Sean Payton, part of the problem was that the coaches had similar ways to utilize Mims and Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy is gone, and even with the additions of Josh Reynolds and Troy Franklin, Mims still brings something unique. Sure, he and Franklin can both be explosive deep threats, but Mims brings a lot more underneath, which can significantly help Bo Nix in the Payton offense.
The Broncos need more out of Mims, who was the eighth receiver drafted in 2023, and they are surely disappointed in his rookie campaign as a receiver. His special teams play was great, and again, he earned accolades, but the Broncos weren’t trading up for a returner. Denver traded up for a playmaker on offense, which it needs to get in Year 2.
While Mims ranked 19th in targets and 16th in receptions among 20 rookie receivers with at least 30 targets, he was seventh in catch percentage and second in yards per catch. So, him disappointing as a rookie on offense isn’t strictly to blame, as the quarterback play from Russell Wilson held the passing offense back a lot.
Mims mainly was effective when he got the ball in his hands, or was targeted. A log jam at receiver didn’t help him, and a few bad plays early ruined all trust in him. He went from 10 targets in the first four games to four over the next five games, where he picked up four yards on two catches.
Bottom Line
Denver got the flashes it needed from Mims to bet on a significant improvement in 2024, but now it is time to go out there and execute. With what should be more consistent quarterback play in 2024 from Nix, Mims has everything there to step up and be the receiver the Broncos wanted when they traded up to draft him. Denver has other receivers to turn to if he doesn't step up.
Mims is projected to be the top slot receiver on the team, which means he will have plenty of opportunities to show out with Nix as the triggerman. Mims needs to answer the bell, as the new kickoff return rules may not bode well for him to have the same impact there as he did in 2023.
There are serious doubts about the Broncos' receiver room, but Mims can answer many of them with his play. It's on him to do so.
